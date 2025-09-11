Photo Gallery: Laying flags in honor of victims of Sept. 11

Maj. Christopher Curran, a professor of military science, speaks prior to the flag raising by the Steel Battalion Color Guard. He said he hoped people could come together to channel the grief felt from Sept. 11 into actions that reflect the best of the university and country. (Natalie Javitt/B&W Staff) The Steel Battalion Color Guard raises a flag this morning on the University Center lawn in commemoration of Sept. 11 victims. The Battalion raised the flag to the top of the pole before lowing it to half-mast in honor of the 2,977 victims of the attacks. (Natalie Javitt/B&W Staff) Members of the ROTC Steel Battalion salute as a flag was raised this morning in honor of victims of Sept. 11. The annual campus ceremony was organized by the ROTC program and Lehigh’s Student Senate. (Natalie Javitt/B&W Staff) Attendees hand out flags to lay in honor of victims of Sept. 11. The 2,977 flags laid honored the 2,977 people who died. (Natalie Javitt/B&W Staff) A Lehigh University Police Officer holds flags, waiting his turn to lay them by the University Center flagpole. It took attendees about 15 minutes to lay all 2,977 flags in honor of victims of Sept. 11. (Natalie Javitt/B&W Staff) A member of the ROTC Steel Battalion lays the final flags by the University Center flagpole this morning. The flag ceremony is held annually to commemorate the 2,977 victims of Sept. 11. (Natalie Javitt/B&W Staff) Maj. Christopher Curran salutes as the ROTC Steel Battalion raises a flag to half-mast. Curran said he chooses to remember the American flag along with the images of destruction from the attacks to remind himself of the unity and solemnity the country found in the aftermath of Sept. 11. (Natalie Javitt/B&W Staff) events gallery top stories
