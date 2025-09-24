Remembering Government Relations Director Geoffrey Mock

Geoffrey Mock, a leader in government relations at Lehigh, died unexpectedly on July 17 at the age 35. The cause of death hasn’t been determined, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Mock earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Kutztown University and worked for four years in federal and state government as a legislative director and regional representative, according to the Inquirer.

He was recognized for his expertise in public policy, advocacy and legislative processes, earning a spot on Pennsylvania City & State’s “Forty Under 40” list in 2023. The annual list recognizes 40 rising leaders across government, advocacy, business, nonprofits and law who are making an impact before age 40.

In 2021, Mock joined Lehigh as the director of the Office of Government Relations.

Chris Carter, Lehigh’s associate vice president for government relations, said Mock advocated for additional funding for underserved students and other university priorities, representing the university’s interests on issues to secure funding for the school. He said Mock also lobbied for Lehigh and built partnerships with elected officials.

As Lehigh’s chief representative to the state, Carter said Mock was the university’s primary liason with Harrisburg. He said Mock split his time between campus and the state Capitol, where he worked with legislators, the governor’s office and others to conduct business on Lehigh’s behalf.

Pennsylvania House Speaker Joanna McClinton first met Mock more than a decade ago when she was working for a senator and he was an intern at her office.

“When you meet (Mock) you are just instantly blown away,” McClinton said. “He was always a bright light, a ray of sunshine and he embodied so much hope and joy.”

McClinton said last spring Mock brought a group of Lehigh students to the Capitol. She said Mock was being “deliberately deferential,” modeling professionalism and respect for the students.

“We all kind of laughed because he said, ‘Oh, Madam Speaker,’ and I was like, ‘Geoff, what’s up?’” McClinton said. “But this just shows you what type of kind heart he had, always setting a good example.”

She said Mock’s actions were genuine and reflected who he was, and they were not just a performance for the students.

Carter said Mock’s specialty was building relationships.

“Private institutions are not typically as connected with the state representatives and government officials as state institutions are, but Mock made it a priority to build those relationships,” Carter said.

In fall 2024, Carter said Mock played a central role in organizing a conference on technology transfer, which encouraged the movement of innovation from universities and labs to the public.

He said Mock urged not only Lehigh, but also other universities to engage with government officials on how research could better reach the people of Pennsylvania.

“It took a lot of work to bring all the people together,” Carter said. “He was instrumental in making it happen.”

Carter also said the relationships built at this event will continue to strengthen Mock’s initiative to bring university research to the public .

Mock brought his gift of building relationships to the Office of Government Relations, a small unit within Lehigh’s communications division that relies on constant collaboration.

Carter said Mock brought that collaborative spirit, but his legacy goes far beyond his policy and government relationships.

“There are a lot of adjectives I could use to describe (Mock),” Carter said. “Generous is an important one, and enthusiastic is another. He loved Lehigh, and he came to believe in everything the institution stands for. We couldn’t have asked for a better representative in Harrisburg”

Hillary Kwiatek, Lehigh’s director of marketing, communications, finance and administration, said Mock was vibrant and full of life.

“He loved his growing family,” Kwiatek said. “He was a great guy, and it was shocking to lose him.”