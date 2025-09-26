Man injured after shooting on Pierce Street early this morning

A man was critically injured after being shot before 1 a.m. this morning, according to a WFMZ article.

The shooting occurred in the 400 block of Pierce Street. Police cars and fire trucks blocked off the intersection of Pierce Street and East Fifth Street by 1:18 a.m.

Two residents who live by the incident denied requests for comment.

According to the article, Captain William Audelo from the Bethlehem Police Department said the 30-year-old victim went to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing.

The Brown and White is awaiting further comment from the Bethlehem Police Department at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates