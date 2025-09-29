Photo Gallery: Women’s basketball honored with Patriot League Championship rings

The 2024-25 women's basketball team and staff are pictured with their 2025 Patriot League Championship rings, which were unveiled Saturday before the Lehigh football game against the University of Pennsylvania. The Mountain Hawks claimed a 44-30 victory against the Quakers during the family weekend football. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
