    Photo Gallery: Women’s basketball honored with Patriot League Championship rings

    By Updated:2 Mins Read
    The 2024-25 women's basketball team and staff are pictured with their 2025 Patriot League Championship rings, which were unveiled Saturday before the Lehigh football game against the University of Pennsylvania. The Mountain Hawks claimed a 44-30 victory against the Quakers during the family weekend football. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
    Players are pictured with their hands together to show off their 2025 Patriot League Championship rings. Lehigh competed in the first round of the 2025 NCAA March Madness against Duke on March 21. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
    Maddie Albrecht, ’25, is pictured with her Patriot League Championship ring. Albrecht was named Patriot League Scholar of the year last year. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
    Former guard/forward Remi Sisselman pose with her parents, ring and the Patriot League Championship trophy. Sisselman contributed 11 points in the championship game against Army. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
    The 2025 coaching staff is pictured with their rings and the Patriot League Championship trophy. Head coach Addie Micir made history in the 2024–25 season, as she lead the team to one of its most successful campaigns in program history with 27 wins. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
    Sophomores and guards Keshia Vitalicio, Sibelle Zambie, and Belle Bramer pose with their rings while holding the Patriot League Championship trophy. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
    Players surround the Patriot League Championship trophy with their new rings. The Mountain Hawks defeated Army West Point to advance to NCAA March Madness. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
    The 2025 seniors are pictured with the Patriot League Championship trophy and their new rings. Four of the six players pictured tallied triple digits for points in their last season. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
    The 2024-25 team is pictured with their hands in for a team cheer with their new championship rings. The Mountain Hawks were 15-3 in the Patriot League conference last season. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)

