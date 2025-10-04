Photo Gallery: Chalk and Talk event brings color, community to the South Side

Adrian Fernandez, ’26, draws on the South Bethlehem Greenway on Thursday. Many of the participants at the Chalk and Talk event wrote messages and drew popular pop culture figures outside the playground along the Greenway. (Luke Kaiser/B&W Staff) Corrie Vakil, ’27, the Student Senate’s Bethlehem Outreach chair, writes out a message in chalk on the South Bethlehem Greenway on Thursday. Vakil helped plan the Chalk and Talk event by the playground in hopes of having kids and families join in on the fun. (Luke Kaiser/B&W Staff) Olivia Lundquist, ’26, the co-president of the Lehigh Arts & Crafts club, draws a giraffe with chalk on the South Bethlehem Greenway on Thursday. The club hosted its signature Chalk and Talk event on the South Bethlehem Greenway in collaboration with the Student Senate Bethlehem Outreach Committee and Outing Club. (Luke Kaiser/B&W Staff) Adrian Fernandez, ’26, Ava DeLauro, ’26, and Cara Novak, ’26, color with chalk on the South Bethlehem Greenway on Thursday. Students and community members drew pictures, pop culture figures and wrote messages on the Greenway’s pavement for the Chalk and Talk event. (Luke Kaiser/B&W Staff) Clinton Stewart, ’28, Ava DeLauro, ’26, Olivia Lundquist, ’26, and Corrie Vakil, ’27, pose on the South Bethlehem Greenway on Thursday. For its signature Chalk and Talk event, the Lehigh Arts & Crafts club collaborated with the Student Senate Bethlehem Outreach Committee to engage the student body and community. (Luke Kaiser/B&W Staff) Artwork and the message “Student Senate Bethlehem Outreach” are written on the South Bethlehem Greenway on Thursday. Corrie Vakil, ’27, and Clinton Graham, ’28, representatives on the Student Senate Bethlehem Outreach Committee, helped plan the Chalk and Talk event to recreate strong community ties from their hometowns in Connecticut. (Luke Kaiser/B&W Staff) “Lehigh Arts and Crafts” is written in chalk on the South Bethlehem Greenway on Thursday. The club, led by co-presidents Olivia Lundquist, ’26, and Ava DeLauro, ’26, provides a space to engage with art in a creative, stress-relieving, fun and mindful way. (Luke Kaiser/B&W Staff) 2 minute read events gallery
