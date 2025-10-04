Michelle Kott is the Chief of Police for Bethlehem’s Police Department.

When people think of policing, they often imagine flashing lights, uniforms and split-second decisions. But the most important part of my job as Bethlehem’s Police Chief isn’t just about enforcing laws — it’s about building and sustaining community.

Community is what makes Bethlehem so special. It’s not only the historic downtown or our festivals, but the people who make up this city: long-time residents, new families, students, business owners and visitors who fall in love with our culture. The bonds we form with one another, whether through neighborhood gatherings, volunteering or even a simple wave across the street, are the real foundation of safety and trust.

Too often, conversations about policing get reduced to crime statistics or crisis responses. While those are important, what doesn’t get enough attention is the everyday work of relationship-building. Every positive interaction between a police officer and a community member, whether it’s helping a stranded motorist, attending a school event or simply stopping to chat on the sidewalk, creates trust. And trust is essential. Without it, public safety can’t thrive.

I am reminded of this whenever I meet with Lehigh University students. For many of them, Bethlehem is a temporary home, but their presence shapes our city in profound ways. They bring energy, ideas and diversity that enrich our community. At the same time, they often come with questions and concerns: “Will I feel safe walking at night?”, “What should I do if I’m in trouble?” or “Do the police care about students as much as they do lifelong residents?”

The answer to that last question is always yes. Our responsibility as a police department is to serve everyone who calls Bethlehem home — whether that’s for four years or 40. And the only way we can do that effectively is by listening, showing up and working together.

One of the most powerful lessons I’ve learned in my career is that community safety is a shared responsibility. Police officers cannot do it alone. We need engaged residents, committed partners and informed students to join us in the work of creating safe neighborhoods. That might look like neighbors watching out for one another, students calling for help when something feels wrong or local organizations collaborating on outreach initiatives. Every small act of care strengthens the larger network of safety we all depend on.

Of course, building community isn’t always easy. Like any city, Bethlehem faces challenges. We have residents struggling with housing insecurity, addiction and mental health concerns. And yes, there are times when tensions between police and community members surface. But these challenges make community all the more important. When we come together, sharing ideas, resources and perspectives, we find solutions that last.

That is why our police department continues to invest in community policing. We attend neighborhood association meetings not just to talk, but to listen. We work alongside social service providers to address the root causes of crimes rather than just the symptoms. We welcome conversations with students, recognizing that your voices are vital to understanding how Bethlehem can be safer and more welcoming. And we hold ourselves accountable, knowing that transparency and communication are non-negotiable in today’s climate.

To the students reading this, I encourage you to see yourselves as part of the Bethlehem community, even if your time here feels temporary. Attend local events, introduce yourself to your neighbors and don’t hesitate to engage with us. The more you invest in this city, the more it will give back to you.

As Police Chief, I can promise that my department will continue to show up, listen and work with you, not just as law enforcement officers, but as community members invested in Bethlehem’s future. Because at the end of the day, the true strength of our city doesn’t come from any one group or institution. It comes from the relationships we build with one another.

Bethlehem is strongest when we remember this simple truth: safety is not just the absence of crime, but the presence of community. And community is something we all have the power — and responsibility — to create together.