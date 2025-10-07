Edit Desk: Living a life that matters

Sitting in my first philosophy class of my Lehigh career, my professor proposed a question that immediately grabbed my attention, “What counts as living a life that matters?”

The lively classroom filled with chatter and laughter immediately fell silent.

I looked around the classroom to see the many puzzled looks on the faces of my classmates.

Sitting there, questioning what makes this statement true for my own life, I had an important realization — each student in my class will have a different answer.

One classmate to my right paused, shrugged their shoulders, and simply stated, “I don’t know.”

What is meaningful varies for each individual because of our unique experiences, values and influential people in our lives.

For some, living a life that matters could be securing the highest paying job in their field, collecting material items and building wealth.

For others, the definition could revolve around changing lives through scientific discoveries and leaving a legacy that impacts many communities.

While purpose is defined differently for everyone, all paths share the pursuit of finding meaning that goes beyond just ourselves.

To me, a life that matters is defined by the way you uplift those around you rather than external accolades. How you make others feel often leaves a more profound impact than a fleeting personal achievement.

Purpose is not always monumental. Many times it can be found in the small ways that we elevate those in our everyday lives.

I have developed this outlook because of the unwavering support exhibited by my family. Their encouragement in all of my endeavors has instilled a sense of purpose in my life.

This support stood out to me most during my senior year of high school.

When I was in my junior year, I earned a large amount of playing time on the varsity volleyball team. My parents were there to support me at every game, both home and away.

They made it easier to push through every rough game because I knew they were in the stands reassuring me.

By the time senior year rolled around, things changed.

I became preoccupied with the stress of college applications, I started falling out of love with the sport I once found joy in and the drama surrounding favoritism of players left me feeling undervalued and disregarded.

I was not receiving the playing time that I had the year before, and each game served as a reminder that I was being overlooked.

My lack of presence on the court made me feel as though I was no longer of importance to my team. My role was fading away.

Despite these hard times, my parents still attended every single game.

They cheered me on louder than the burdens weighing on my mind.

Even when I was not out on the court, I’d look over to see my parents in the bleachers smiling and supporting me.

Knowing that my family showed up for me no matter what, makes me feel as though my life has meaning because of how I’m appreciated, regardless of my achievements or setbacks.

While outward success is rewarding, they’ve taught me a valuable lesson that no personal achievement could have — the value of showing up and uplifting others, the same way they did for me when I needed it most.

Just like during my volleyball season, their supporting nature has remained constant for as long as I can remember.

Landing the lead in my fourth grade musical, they were in the front row beaming with admiration.

When I was elected vice president of my high school’s student council, they overflowed with pride, jumping up and down at the news.

And when I became an Associate Photo Editor for The Brown and White, they celebrated all of my hard work that had brought me there.

Looking back at these moments, the best part was not the recognition itself, but the joy of sharing it with the people I care about most.

What I’ve learned from these experiences is the positive effects of picking someone up when they’re down and celebrating them when they are on top.

Having people in my life I can count on for encouragement during joyful and difficult times proves to me that my life has meaning, more than any achievement could physically show.

Creating that same space for the people around us, making them feel seen, is the key to living a life that matters.

By uplifting others, we add significance to other’s lives while also strengthening the importance of our own.

My family has shown me the power of support that I strive to bring to the people around me.

Sharing joy and encouragement will create a ripple effect that spreads positivity beyond ourselves, leading us closer to finding meaning in our own lives.