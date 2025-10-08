Lehigh honors local educator at Hispanic heritage reception

When Iris Sànchez Cintron, ‘74G, was a child, she dreamed of attending Lehigh.

“As a kid growing up in South Bethlehem, I used to look up at Lehigh and say, ‘I want to go there for college,’” she said.

When Cintron graduated high school, Lehigh was not yet a coed institution. She attended West Chester University, and during her senior year of undergrad, she learned about the opportunity to pursue a graduate degree at Lehigh.

She applied and received a full scholarship, pursuing a masters degree in secondary education two years after Lehigh became coed, which led her to a 37-year career working in the Bethlehem Area School District.

The Center for Cultural Engagement honored Cintron as a longtime educator and community leader in South Bethlehem during a History Makers Reception on Wednesday that celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month.

The event began with opening remarks from Robert Robinson, the director of the Center for Cultural Engagement, who said there’s value in being mindful of the history of Hispanic culture.

“Sometimes it’s very important to pause, to reflect on those that build bridges instead of burning them,” Robinson said.

Cintron, one of those bridge builders, shared her experiences growing up Hispanic in South Bethlehem and said her Lehigh education helped her in her path to teaching.

She told the audience to remember trailblazers and community pillars, like locals in Bethlehem who make everyday differences, who have shaped the city into what it is today, saying it wouldn’t be the same without them.

When she was hired by the Bethlehem Area School District, Cintron was one of two Hispanic teachers in the district, giving her the opportunity to educate her colleagues about Hispanic culture.

After being a teacher, Cintron was appointed the district’s administrator in charge of minority affairs, where said she was able to support students from all families and schools across the region.

Natalie DeRosa, the associate director of the Center for Cultural Engagement, selected Cintron as the event’s guest speaker. She said the goal was to feature somebody from the local community who has helped diverse communities to give them the recognition they deserve.

DeRosa said events like the reception allow her to connect with local leaders who help the next generation. As a Latina, she said she values finding shared experiences among people who build community.

“It’s really important to take care of those relationships because, at the end of the day, we’re stronger together,” DeRosa said.

She said it’s important to recognize the strengths within neighborhoods like the South Side, celebrating the “gems” that make up the Bethlehem community.

DeRosa worked with Ariel Torres, the associate director of The Pride Center, to select Cintron as the honoree.

Torres said recognizing Cintron’s work for the Lehigh Valley is a prime example of what happens when people of different cultures and backgrounds work together toward a common goal.

“She could have sat up there and talked about herself, but she sat up there and talked about the village that contributed to making a historical impact here in our community, and I think that’s what a future maker is,” Torres said.

Yalvania Lopez Duran, ‘28, a lead student ambassador for the Center for Cultural Engagement, said Cintron’s story reinforced her belief that anything is possible with persistence and pride in one’s roots.

She said events like the reception highlight people who often are unrecognized, especially within the Hispanic community.

“The community just outside of Lehigh is so rich with culture, and it’s so important to know its history,” Duran said. “Uplifting a voice like (Cintron’s) shows this is somebody who has made (an) incredible impact in this community.”