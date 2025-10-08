Three Suns Archives fuses fashion, family roots

Drawn to his brother’s natural sense of style, Malyke Hines, ‘25, decided to create a clothing brand that reflects his own vision while celebrating his family’s roots.

“Growing up I used to steal (my brother’s) clothes,” Hines said. “I wanted to pursue my brother’s dream while also finding my own passion in it.”

Now the owner of Three Suns Archives, Hines’s start-up symbolizes his bond with his two younger brothers, who each bring a different personality and perspective to the clothing line.

Hines said the project is not just about him — it’s a collective family effort, with him Facetiming his brother who’s currently serving in the Army for design ideas.

A former captain of the wrestling team, Hines launched the brand his senior year after years of family inspiration.

Along the way, he said he discovered that building his own brand was more cost-effective than investing in someone else’s.

Launching the label, however, came with challenges. He invested $7,000 into his first line drop but failed to make the money back.

“It was a rude awakening,” he said. “I realized marketing was just as important as making the clothes themselves.”

But Hines adapted, building a stronger online presence through videos on TikTok, Instagram ads and cinematic promotion videos, while also relying on word-of-mouth advertising on campus.

Liliano Rosa, ‘26, said he takes pride in being a part of Three Suns Archives.

“I just like being a part of it however I can, whether it’s modeling, networking around campus or eventually helping on the finance side,” Rosa said.

By wearing the clothes around campus, Rosa said he gives the brand life, encouraging people to ask about them.

The student-driven clothing line has drawn attention from supporters on campus, including Mikekal McClarin, ‘26, who has been involved since its early stages.

McClarin said he first learned about Three Suns Archives when Hines approached him with the idea of starting a clothing line about two years ago.

“I told him he should definitely go for it,” McClarin said. “From there, he just started sampling designs and building it up piece by piece.”

Since then, McClarin has taken on a hands-on role, from helping at shoots to brainstorming creative ideas. He also frequently wears the clothes around campus.

“Every time I wear a piece of the clothing, someone asks, ‘Oh, where did you get that from?’ or ‘That shirt looks nice, do you have a website?’” McClarin said.

Hines designs each piece himself using Procreate before working with manufacturers in Pakistan and China. He said he prioritizes quality and creativity, fusing style with story as he draws inspiration from his family and upbringing.

Hines said every piece he designs has a message behind it because he believes a story is what attracts customers the most.

Looking ahead, he said he hopes to expand with a women’s line and pop-up shops on and outside of campus, including dreams of one day being in New York Fashion Week.

“I never really dreamed of being on the same stage as Balenciaga or Bottega,” Hines said. “But now I think, ‘why not?’ If I keep pushing, I can get there.”