From Ohio to Ulrich Sports Complex: Conner shoots for success

Despite being hundreds of miles away from her hometown in Ohio, first-year forward Savannah Conner is finding her place on the Lehigh women’s soccer team.

A few games into her collegiate career, Conner has found the back of the net in games against the New Jersey Institute of Technology and Drexel University.

Along with her early-season goals, Conner has consistently acted on chances to score in the attack zone, recording multiple shots on goal against Binghamton University and Villanova University.

Conner said she started playing soccer when she was 4 years old, drawn to the forward position because of her love for sprinting.

But even with years of experience, Conner said the transition to collegiate soccer hasn’t been easy.

She said the distance from home was a major adjustment, especially since many Lehigh students are from the northeast region.

When she first arrived at Lehigh, Conner said she felt like she didn’t fit in with the team culture. Over time, she said conversations with upperclassmen helped her feel more comfortable and build a sense of belonging among the group.

She also found spaces to foster her interests outside of soccer, joining Lehigh’s Car Club with future career aspirations of being a Formula One software developer.

“My interests are completely different from a lot of the girls here,” Conner said. “But the team has such a good culture that I know I can talk about the stuff that interests me, and they can talk about the stuff that interests them, and it’s very welcoming in that matter.”

Graduate Assistant Coach Malene Nielsen said Conner’s speed is a key contributor to the team’s offensive presence and she always shows up ready to work hard.

Nielsen said the women’s soccer team values grit, which is one of its most important pillars during training and games.

Senior captain Abby-Lee Sanogo said Conner’s positive attitude has been a great addition to the team, and she has potential to grow into a great leader. She also said Conner is fun to be around and is a positive light for the team.

“She’s really always smiling, and if she’s not smiling, she’s making some serious, silly joke,” Sanogo said. “She’s pretty much down to do anything. You just say the word, and she’s there.”

From a coaching perspective, Nielsen said Conner is intentional about connecting with her teammates. She said Conner always reaches out and makes sure those around her feel supported.

“She’s not afraid to say if she’s not having a good day, which for some people can be a really hard skill,” Nielsen said. “I think her acknowledging her emotions is something that is really valuable.”

Sanogo said Conner has adjusted to her new environment well, even after coming into college with an injury. She said during the preseason, Conner was waiting for medical clearances and has persevered since returning to the field.

Conner said taking accountability on the field has helped her find early individual success, something she credits to her teammates and the lessons they’ve taught her.

For the rest of her first year, Conner said she hopes to get 1% better every day, focusing on scoring more goals and improving one-on-one defense.

As the season has progressed, Nielsen said she sees Conner’s potential to grow as a collegiate soccer player.

“She’s not afraid to show her aggressiveness on the field, which I think is something that really makes her competitive, and she’s so passionate in everything that she does,” Nielsen said. “I think that is something that is a really key trait for (Conner) and is something that really shines about her.”