BREAKING: Man charged with burglary and trespassing into Alpha Phi sorority house

A male individual is in custody for breaking into the Alpha Phi sorority house this morning, according to a Hawkwatch alert sent today at 1:19 p.m. to the campus community from Jason Schiffer, the chief of the Lehigh University Police Department.

At 5:37 a.m. today, LUPD received a call from a student living in the house that there was broken glass. Upon arrival, LUPD found the back door had been forcibly opened, according to the alert.

After a search of the building, a non-Lehigh student was immediately taken into custody, with criminal charges of burglary, trespassing, mischief and public drunkenness being filed in cooperation with the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office, the alert stated.

According to the alert, the suspect was confirmed to be a non-Lehigh student, but reportedly has a connection to the house. There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.