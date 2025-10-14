Lehigh welcomes Jared Isaacman as Future Makers speaker

Since kindergarten, Jared Isaacman said he was enamored with space and flying. He told his teacher he was going to go to NASA, he attended space camps and built his first computer so that he could fly a flight simulator.

That childhood love has since turned into an extensive career in space. Isaacman — now an astronaut, pilot with over 7,500 hours in aircrafts, and the founder of companies Shift4 and Draken International — joined Lehigh on Tuesday night in Baker Hall to kickoff the inaugural Future Makers Speaker Series.

President Helble said universities are critical sources of both talent and innovation, and the goal of the future makers strategy is to highlight examples of people who through innovation, hard work and resilience, are playing a key role in shaping the future.

In a conversation facilitated by Provost Nathan Urban, Isaacman discussed his role as an innovator in the space industry and the importance of giving back to the community. He started by describing his journey from a young age and how he had to work hard.

At 16, Isaacman dropped out of high school. He said his parents agreed but on a few conditions — he had to get his GED, go to college and they would not fund him. He was 100% on his own.

“You have to identify some opportunity, a solution to a problem, a better solution to an existing problem,” Isaacman said. “In my mind as a teenager convinced me that there was a sufficient opportunity to take such a risk in life.”

Isaacman worked from his computer day and night out of his parents basement. He said he needed a hobby, so he reverted to his true childhood passion of aviation.

In 1999 after dropping out of high school, he founded a payment processing company that had been called United Back Card. Now known as Shift4, the company has processed over $250 billion dollars in payments, with over 200,000 customers.

After receiving a bachelor’s degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2011, Isaacman founded Draken International, a provider of tactical aviation services that operate the world’s largest private air forces.

By 2021, he funded and commanded Inspiration 4, the first all-civilian to orbit Earth with SpaceX alongside Sian Proctor, Hayley Arceneaux and Christopher Sembroski.

Urban asked Isaacman if he had any fears before launching Inspiration 4. Isaacman said he had no doubts it was going to be a successful mission, and it was.

Since the 1960s, Isaacman said individuals have argued against going to space because they believe people should be grappling with issues on Earth. He said, however, it’s impossible to hit a pause button on Earth’s problems, so it’s important to tackle both.

“You have to make some investments in a brighter future that you want some day, and you also have an obligation to try and deal with some of the hardships that are around,” Isaacman said.

The Inspiration 4 launching raised funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as a part of the mission to give back to the community. The team set a goal to raise $250 million but fell short at $225 million. Shortly after, Elon Musk tweeted to put him down for contributing $50 million, and the team surpassed their goal.

Urban asked Isaacman about his philanthropic background, stating it is somewhat unusual for someone so young to give back so much. In response, Isaacman said he is grounded in reality.

Isaacman said he has been lucky in his life, and he must acknowledge those who haven’t.

“You also have to acknowledge the people that were dealt incredibly powerful hands in life, that some won’t even have the chance to grow up and experience even a fraction of what I’ve been able to in life,” Isaacman said. “I don’t think you fulfill your purpose in life if you don’t maximize the opportunities you’re lucky enough to receive, and you have an obligation to the extent you can make the world a better place than you found it.”

He said the Inspiration 4 flight mission was big enough where he could make a real difference, which he tries to accomplish in all of his projects.

Isaacman said going to space allows people to discover new things, altering the course of human history.

He said the key enabler to exploration, though, comes down to the cost of a launch. In 2021 for SpaceX Inspiration4, the cost of launch was projected at about $200 million. Now for SpaceX, the cost of launch is around $60 to $75 million.

Isaacman said right now it is the healthiest time ever had in the history of space programs. He also said for anyone who is interested in going to space, this is the best time for it.

Prior to the event, students from Lehigh University Rocketry Association attended a Q&A session with Isaacman. The club, which started in 2023, certifies and launches rockets, as well as helps members become certified with the National Association of Rocketry.

Joshua Kraus, ‘25, an integrated major in aerospace engineering and behavioral psychology, attended the Q&A and the event.

Kraus said he has always been inspired by Isaacman and it was awesome to see a local from Easton come to support Lehigh.

“He was telling us that following the things that really inspire you make you leaders in your industry,” Kraus said. “To have someone who has done that and has been an astronaut twice, spent over a week in space and has done so much for the community, is just incredibly inspiring.”

Vinny Vonelli, a community member also in attendance, said he is a big fan of Isaacman and has been following him for years.

When he saw the event posting, Vonelli said he knew he wanted to make use of the opportunity. As an account manager, Vonelli said he enjoyed hearing about the space economy.

“Finding a reason why commercial and businesses outside of NASA would make sense, that way the funding would be there,” Vonelli said. “It’s interesting to think and see, ‘What will that breakthrough create?’”