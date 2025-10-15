Guesseppe Rea brings global experience to women’s wrestling

Guesseppe Rea has stepped onto Lehigh’s wrestling mats not just as a new assistant coach, but as an active competitor.

Just weeks before joining the staff on Sept. 23, Rea placed in the top 20 at the World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, representing Ecuador’s international team.

Now, instead of trading his personal training for coaching, he’s tackling both, bringing experience and a competitive mindset to the Lehigh women’s wrestling team’s inaugural varsity season.

From his home country of Ecuador, Rea said his coaching role represents the next evolution in his wrestling journey the spans across continents. He previously coached for Muhlenberg’s men’s wrestling team for seven seasons, where he led the team to 10 national qualifiers and more than 20 conference championships.

As a wrestler in college at Wilkes University, Rea held a 121-29 record, placed first in the 2015 East Regional championship and earned All-American honors. He’s also a three-time Ecuadorian national champion.

Rea said his dual identity as both a leader and athlete creates an authentic connection with those he coaches. He trains with the Lehigh Valley Wrestling Regional Olympic Training Center that operates out of Lehigh’s Caruso Complex, practicing in the same place he also leads the team.

He said he understands the athletes’ mindsets and the struggles they’re going through — whether physical or mental — he can feel it too.

“I think that’s something the girls appreciate a lot just because I’m still actively competing at the world level for Ecuador,” Rea said. “I know they’ll be confident going out to compete knowing their coach is also competing at a high level.”

Sophomore Cece Ravenelle said having a world-class athlete as their coach is an opportunity the team doesn’t take for granted.

She said she’s grateful to have him on board because it’s helpful to have another great mind to learn from, especially someone as knowledgeable as Rea.

“Everyone loves him, people are constantly going to him for advice,” Ravenelle said. “He has such a genuine way of motivating us, and his words really resonate with the team.”

In 2024, Rea earned bronze at the Pan-American Championship and has medaled at Ecuador’s World team trials on seven different occasions.

He brought this experience with him when he traveled with sophomore Audrey Jimenez to coach her through world competitions in May, where she captured a 2025 Pan-American gold medal.

Jimenez said this extended time together strengthened their bond and coaching relationship.

“We definitely got to know each other much better,” Jimenez said. “He’s really helpful on the harder days, helping me get down to weight and just preparing overall.”

Rea said he believes the women’s wrestling team has the potential to have a lot of girls on the podium at the National Championship in March.

He said his long-term goal is to bring an NCAA trophy or team title to the Lehigh athletics.

So far, Rea said the team’s culture is the most impressive element he’s encountered. He said this positions them to become a powerhouse in their debut season.

“These ladies are serious and they have some serious goals,” Rea said. “They are on the team, but they truly are one big family and care for each other and want to do their best for the team.”