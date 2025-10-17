Non-Lehigh community member arrested for trespassing at Southside Commons

A non-Lehigh community member was arrested for trespassing at Southside Commons on Thursday night, according to an email alert sent to the campus community at 11:11 a.m. today from Jason Schiffer, the chief of the Lehigh University Police Department.

At 11:27 p.m. on Thursday, LUPD responded to a complaint about a trespasser and detained him. The individual gained access into the off-campus apartment complex by following students with ID access multiple times in recent days, according to the email.

The individual was taken to Northampton County Central Booking for arraignment today on charges for criminal trespassing and false identification to law enforcement authorities, the email stated.

The email also detailed general safety reminders, including to never prop open building doors or hold the door for someone without swiping their ID card for access.

LUPD did not respond to The Brown and White’s immediate request for comment.