Audrey Jimenez wins the silver medal at U23 World Championships

Sophomore Audrey Jimenez earned the silver medal at the U23 Women’s Wrestling World Championships this morning in Novi Sad, Serbia.

This marks Jimenez’s sixth career age group world medal, and her second this year, as she also won silver at the U20 World Championships in Bulgaria in August.

Now, she has medaled at nearly every international level while representing Team USA: U17, U20 and U23.

Over the summer, she practiced at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in preparation for the competitions this fall.

Jimenez grew up in Tucson​​, Arizona and made history when she became the first girl in Arizona to win a state wrestling title against boys, at 106 pounds.

Jimenez returns to Bethlehem as a world medalist and will bring her skills to Caruso for the team’s inaugural season beginning on Sunday, Nov. 2 at the East Stroudsburg University Open.