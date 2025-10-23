Anton Kinnunen’s global path to Bethlehem

Growing up, sophomore goalkeeper Anton Kinnunen played soccer whenever he could, representing Finland’s youth national team and several club teams.

Born in China, Kinnunen has lived in five countries: Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Russia, Finland and the U.S.

Now, he’s bringing his global experience to Lehigh’s soccer team, earning him Patriot League goalkeeper of the week on Sept. 29.

Kinnunen said he chose Lehigh for its size, academics and competitive soccer program. He first heard about Lehigh through teammate Paul Smajlaj who was on his club team and committed to the university before him.

As an economics and international relations major, he said his interest in international relations comes naturally from living in so many countries, though economics can be more challenging. To balance soccer and academics, Kinnunen structures his course load around the team’s schedule.

As a first year, Kinnunen said he spent most games observing fifth-year goalkeeper Ryan Gross from the sidelines. By the spring of that season, he felt ready to step into a starting role.

He said he didn’t get a lot of chances to play during his first year, which ended up being a good thing because it allowed him to learn and adapt to the playing style in the U.S.

Senior defender Sam Davis said he used to drive Kinnunen to practices and made sure he stayed focused during his first year, giving him advice whenever he needed it.

“With every game that goes by, (Kinnunen) is getting better and more confident,” he said. “That’s what the team needs to see in the rest of our season.”

Davis said Kinnunen’s ability to communicate with defenders is a key part of his leadership on the field, and his vocal presence is one of his greatest assets as a goalkeeper.

He said Kinnunen’s position in the goal gives him a full view of the field, which helps the defense anticipate plays.

Coach Ryan Hess said Kinnunen’s communication helped lead the Mountain Hawks to a 1-0 win against Navy on Sept. 27.

“This was (Kinnunen’s) first shutout of the season,” Hess said. “Especially with that performance getting him Patriot League goalkeeper of the week, he’ll keep climbing that ladder and performing for the team.”

With his shutout against Navy and a recent win over Holy Cross, the Mountain Hawks are now 4-1-1 in Patriot League play.

“Every year we try to build a harder schedule to keep getting better,” Hess said. “And I think (Kinnunen) exemplifies that in our team.”

Kinnunen said awards like Patriot League goalkeeper of the week reflect the impact he hopes to have in key matches and on the team’s overall success.

While he said he has smaller personal goals for the rest of the season, he believes individual recognition comes from the team’s overall success. He said if he performs well and puts in the effort, the rewards will follow.

Kinnunen said his future dream is to play for Finland’s national team.

“I thought the transition to the U.S. was just another move for me,” Kinnunen said. “But the U.S. has brought such new perspectives I haven’t seen before.”

Five out of the team’s seven remaining games are conference matchups, with the next one against Boston University on Oct. 25.