Ella Stephenson fuels the Lehigh field hockey

Growing up, Ella Stephenson was convinced she was going to pursue softball in college, but when she first picked up a field hockey stick in fifth grade, that trajectory shifted.

One of her favorite memories in her field hockey career was the Columbus day tournament with her little league team, where they battled into overtime against the top team in the bracket.

She said that moment showed her how much she loves being competitive and working hard with her friends.

She carried this with her into college during her first year on the varsity field hockey team.

Now a junior, she’s stayed one of the Mountain Hawks’ most consistent performers, starting in every game since her first year and tying for the team’s lead with four goals this season.

As a first year starter, Stephenson recorded one assist versus Sacred Heart University and one against Rider University. In September 2023, she was named Patriot League Rookie of the Week.

As a result of her success, she was named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association’s 2023 Division I Academic Squad, which honors field hockey players who exhibit academic excellence.

When playing Boston University in her first season, Stephenson ripped a shot from the top of the circle to score the game-winning goal, earning a 1-0 win for the team.

This season, against Long Island University, within seconds of re-entering the game, she found the back of the net for the team’s third goal, leading them to a 3-2 win. Stephenson said she felt like the team really needed a goal at that moment in the game, which motivated her to score.

With 11 shots on goal this season, junior defender Georgia Reynolds said Stephenson’s consistent leadership is an anchor for the team.

Senior forward and midfielder Maddie Kandra said Stephenson is a fast, fluid player who exemplifies selflessness on the field.

“She always looks to distribute the ball immediately after receiving, allowing us to quickly transition to attack,” Kandra said.

Reynolds said Stephenson’s work ethic, with a speedy and gritty style of play, sets her apart, and she’s always encouraging her teammates.

“During games, (Stephenson) constantly inspires us with her effort and composure,” Reynolds said. “(She) fights the whole 60 minutes and has strength on the ball no matter how many people are marking her.”

Stephenson said her love for competition and friendship with the team has been the driving force behind her playing style.

She also said the nerves she had her first year have turned into confidence with time, and she credits her improvement to the supportive environment of her teammates and coaches.

One of the ways the group builds their trust with each other is through team culture and traditions, including a pre-game ritual where they dance to the song “Calabria” by Enur and pass signature moves around the circle to loosen up before competition.

Kandra said Stephenson’s lighthearted and friendly demeanor fits perfectly into the team’s dynamic, and she’s always willing to strengthen relationships beyond the field.

Stephenson said motivation from her family also drives her, as her parents make a point to attend all her games. She said seeing them cheer from the sidelines fuels her game.

As she looks toward the rest of her field hockey career, she said she wants to build a culture of growth, accountability and high standards.

“I hope that throughout the rest of my time here, we continue to be able to build upon those things so that we can continue to see success for the team,” Stephenson said.