Steph Lazo Brings passion, new energy to women’s lacrosse

After three weeks with no head coach and captain-led practices, the women’s lacrosse team has found its new leader in Steph Lazo.

Lazo, a former Penn State All-American, was named the ninth head coach in women’s lacrosse program history on Sept. 15. She was previously an assistant coach at Temple University, Penn State University, the University of Delaware and Mount St. Mary’s, but this marks her first head-coaching job at the collegiate level.

When Lazo stepped onto Lehigh’s campus for the first time, she said she immediately felt something special.

“I’m a firm believer that the people make the place, and the moment I stepped on campus, I could just feel, I was like, ‘Oh, this is different,’” Lazo said. “The people are so genuine. The people really are special, and they really want you to do well, and they want your teams to do well.”

She said the only job she’s ever had was coaching, even in college when she coached her club lacrosse team just to keep a hand on her stick and her IQ fresh.

After graduating, Lazo said she wanted to give back to the game, specifically by providing a holistic experience for her players. She said lacrosse has given her many opportunities, so she wants to similarly impact young athletes and empower them to be strong, confident women.

Before Lazo accepted the job, the team went three weeks without a head coach after Jill Redfern stepped down.

Junior attacker Molly Snow said the time without a coach helped the team bond, preparing them to adjust quickly.

“That allowed us to grow closer together,” Snow said. “When the new coach did come in, we had that one step up of being together. Now she’s implementing so much that will have a positive impact this spring and in the future.”

When the head coach position opened, Lazo said it checked all of her boxes, both personally and professionally.

She said the Patriot League has great competition, and Lehigh balances prestigious academics with athletics. She also said Athletic Director Jeremy Gibson has done an amazing job showing support to student-athletes.

On a personal level, Lazo said coaching at Lehigh allows her to remain close to her friends and family on the East Coast. Specifically, it gives her niece and nephew the opportunity to come to games, which she said is important so they can see her as an example and realize they could be coaches one day too.

Before arriving in Bethlehem, Lazo was the head coach of the Philippines women’s national lacrosse team, an experience she said gave her perspectives on patience, discipline and culture.

She said coaching internationally taught her how to think differently, requiring her to adjust to different playing styles and referee interactions. Throughout the experience, she said it reminded her to be proud to represent something bigger than herself.

Lazo said her coaching style is rooted in energy, compassion and belief.

Senior midfielder Lizzie Bozza said Lazo’s arrival has given the team new energy while preserving its traditions.

“She brings such a positive energy where she encourages all of us to compete but also rely on each other,” Bozza said. “She told us right off the bat to make her aware of any traditions we’ve had that we want to keep and anything new we want to start. It’s nice to have that open space to continue what we’ve built and not just rewrite our history.”

Lazo’s drills are fast-paced, so if players make a mistake, they can’t dwell on it. She said her goal is for them to be creative.

After each practice, players huddle for “shout-outs” where teammates recognize each other’s efforts and progress.

Bozza said Lazo’s biggest early impact has been creating an environment where the team feels valued, reaching everyone on a personal level and reassuring them they each bring something special to the table.

Lazo said if someone is working hard but may not be the star player, it’s important they still receive recognition from their teammates.

“I’m really energetic, I’m really passionate, but I also have this mothering, nurturing side,” she said. “In our first team unit, I said, ‘Look around. You now have 34 new sisters, and you have a maternal figure now standing in front of you.’ I lead with love, I’m going to push you because I love you, and because I know you can do great things.”

Be a DAWG and lock-in.

That mantra, pushing them to be disciplined athletes with grit, has become the team’s new identity.

Lazo said she’s going to push the team to have a blue-collar work ethic and a whatever-it-takes attitude, while also being disciplined in how they interact with one another and referees.

Since day one, Snow said Lazo brought an increased sense of healthy competition and energy at practice.

Sophomore midfielder Ava Schulties said Lazo’s positivity makes practices challenging but rewarding.

“She’s awesome, super encouraging and upbeat,” Schulties said. “She can be critical at times, but it’s always uplifting and makes us confident.”

She also said Lazo’s modern coaching approach pushes them to be fast-paced, have many plays and use a lot of players.

Lazo said what’s impressed her most so far is the team’s ability to embrace change, which will be a valuable lesson to bring to the field because they will be able to handle anything head on.

Her message for the team is simple — build belief every day.

As she looks ahead to her first full season, Lazo said the team’s progress has exceeded her expectations.

“I’m just really happy to be here,” Lazo said. “I’m really pleased with the progress we’ve made within the first month, and I really do think the best is yet to come for the Lehigh women’s lacrosse.”