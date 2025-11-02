Editor’s Note: This content contains topics of domestic violence and may be distressing to some readers, viewer discretion is advised.

“Raindrops of recovery grow gardens of hope.”

That message was written on one of many T-shirts displayed as part of the Clothesline Project, a visual display bringing awareness to the realities of violence made up of creations from survivors of abuse.

Hung along the length of a hallway on Mountaintop Campus, the project was a part of Turning Point of the Lehigh Valley’s annual vigil held on Thursday.

Located in Allentown, Turning Point is a nonprofit that helps those impacted by abuse with a 24-hour helpline, a safe house, empowerment counseling, legal advocacy and other resources. The organization’s vigil honored the 10 people who died from domestic and intimate partner abuse in the Lehigh Valley in 2024-25.

As around 175 attendees passed through the T-shirt lined walkway, poems interspersed throughout the space told stories of recovery. Rooms along the hallway offered designated places of support, including a candle-lit memorial for the 10 victims and a room where individuals from local organizations tabled to offer resources.

Panayiota Papadopoulos, a training and education advocate for Turning Point, said there are numerous ways in which abuse can occur that are often overlooked.

Whether it’s emotional, physical, financial or sexual abuse, Papadopoulos said it’s important to recognize violence doesn’t happen in just one way.

She also said as an educator for the organization, one of the most important parts of her job is helping people recognize signs of abuse they might not have realized were harmful at first.

Papadopoulos said she hoped the event would be a reminder that while people’s experiences with abuse differ, resources and support exist for everyone.

The event and Turning Point’s services, she said, would not be possible without community support.

Lehigh’s Break the Silence, a peer-education organization that spreads awareness about gender violence, was one of the groups tabling before the vigil.

Victoria Swider, ‘26, a member of Break the Silence, said Turning Point is one of the group’s community partners that offers resources and information about domestic and relationship violence.

Next to their table laid a banner filled with handprints and messages of support for survivors of sexual violence. Swider said the handprints were from people who pledged to not commit violence, illustrating support for the vigils attendees.

While people filled the seats in the event’s main room, a purple candle — the symbolic color of domestic violence awareness — sat on a front table next to a podium where speakers who have used Turning Point’s resources shared their stories.

For some of the speakers, it was their first time attending the vigil. For others, it was their first time choosing to stand on the other side of the podium after years of being in the audience listening.

Cass Noelle, a speaker and first-time attendee, has been using Turning Point’s services since 2021. During her speech, she recounted when she had to file a Protection For Abuse order against her husband to protect herself and their child.

Noelle said when she first had to file the order, it was hard for her to admit to herself what she was going through.

“It could never happen to me,” she said. “I think that’s what we all feel, anyone who’s been through it. I’m too smart to end up in that situation.”

She said her husband consistently violated the protection order, trying to communicate with her in every way possible by showing up at her house or talking poorly about her around town.

After 10 months of consistent violations of the order, Noelle said she received a phone call one day from her brother-in-law saying they had found her husband’s body.

She said she couldn’t express the variety of emotions she felt at that moment.

“One of them was relief,” Noelle said. “He couldn’t come after us anymore. And then there was guilt, because I shouldn’t feel relieved my husband just died. And then there was deep sorrow because my husband just died.”

After she finished sharing her story, Noelle picked up her guitar and sang a song she wrote about a year after her husband died titled “Someone to help you.” She said writing and playing music has been one of the best forms of therapy for her.

She said she’s been speaking up about domestic violence and drug abuse to let victims and survivors know they are not alone.

“Everybody either is somebody or knows somebody (struggling),” Noelle said. “I don’t do it for pity. I do it to help people get the resources they need and hopefully find some strength.”

Each of the four speakers shared their individual stories united by a common theme — Turning Point gave them hope when they felt there was none. Many of them were supported in the audience by friends, family, advocates and those who helped them.

Once they finished recounting their stories, the names of the 10 people who died from domestic and intimate partner abuse were shown on the screen.

The lights dimmed. Attendees held candles in a moment of silence honoring the individuals listed.

Lori Sywensky, Turning Point’s executive director, concluded the vigil by acknowledging the resilience of the speakers and survivors of abuse. Real bravery, she said, is a choice — the kind of choice that led people to have the courage to share their stories.

Sywensky said Turning Point’s mission is to help people make that choice.

“We help ordinary people who are facing some of the worst situations take brave steps, and we try and walk with them as they make those steps,” she said.

As people walked out of the vigil holding their candles, the Easton High School Choir performed two songs.

The second, titled “Be Like the Bird” by Abbie Betinus based on a poem by author Victor Hugo, left the attendees with a concluding message.

“Be like the bird that… knows she hath wings.”

Turning Point’s 24-hour hotline can be dialed at 610-437-3369. The National Domestic Violence hotline can be dialed at 800-799-7233 or text BEGIN to 88788. More information and resources can be found at Turning Point’s website.