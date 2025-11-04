Lehigh women’s basketball upsets Big-12 opponent 88-85

Just over a year ago, the Lehigh women’s basketball team made history by earning its first-ever Big Ten victory after defeating Northwestern University 85-68.

The following season, they pulled off another upset.

Given a 12.3% chance to win by ESPN Analytics, the Mountain Hawks defeated the University of Cincinnati 88-85 tonight, securing their first win and defeating a power conference opponent for the second consecutive season.

The three-point victory was Lehigh’s first over a Big 12 opponent since 1999 when the Mountain Hawks defeated the University of West Virginia — members of the Big East at the time and current Big 12 members — 89-73, according to ESPN.

Junior forward Whitney Lind led the Mountain Hawks with 26 points throughout the game, and junior guard Jessie Ozzauto followed closely behind with 25.

Cincinnati’s senior guard Mya Perry claimed the team’s high points for the night with 31, while junior guard Reagan Jackson tallied 21 points and made seven of eight free throws.

First-year forward Ellie Mjaanes contributed to Lehigh’s drive, bucketing 13 points and grabbing five rebounds.

The team will face Fairfield University in Connecticut on Nov. 8 before returning to Stabler Arena for its home opener on Nov. 11 against La Salle University.