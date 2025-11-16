Close Menu
    Photo Gallery: FUSION brings culture, dance to Baker Hall

    Dancin' dance group performs at FUSION on Friday at Baker Hall. The group was a new addition to the annual event. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)

    12 dance groups performed at the annual FUSION dance event on Friday evening in Baker Hall in Zoellner Arts Center. The multi-cultural event was held by the Asian Cultural Society and the Black Student Union and was met by a sold-out crowd. FUSION stands for “Fostering Unity Staged in One Night.” 

    Bad Company dance group performs at FUSION on Friday at Baker Hall. The group is Lehigh’s premier hip hop and urban dance team. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    Anbyans dance group performs at FUSION on Friday at Baker Hall. The Caribbean dance team is named after the Haitian Creole word for “ambience.” (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    Smritha Srinivasan, ’26, MCs at the FUSION event held in Zoellner Arts Center on Friday. The annual multi-cultural event was hosted by the Asian Cultural Society and and the Black Student Union. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    LUKA performs at FUSION in Zoellner Arts Center on Friday. LU Kapamilya is a group dedicated to celebrating Filipino heritage and culture. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    Audience members cheer during an intermission at FUSION on Friday at Baker Hall. Zoellner Arts Center hosted a sold-out performance. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    JM Entertainment performs at FUSION in Zoellner Arts Center on Friday. The group is Lehigh’s Kpop dance crew. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    Luke Eva, ’26, MCs at FUSION in Zoellner Arts Center on Friday. The annual multi-cultural event was hosted by the Asian Cultural Society and and the Black Student Union. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    Tumbao performs at FUSION in Baker Hall on Friday. The group is a Latin-Caribbean Fusion performance dance team. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    The event coordinators MC at FUSION in Zoellner Arts Center on Friday. The annual multi-cultural event was hosted by the Asian Cultural Society and and the Black Student Union. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)

