Junior running back Luke Yoder carries the ball during Lehigh’s 42-32 victory over rival Lafayette at Fisher Stadium. Lehigh claimed the Patriot League championship and an automatic berth to the FCS playoffs. (Sara Eleissawy/B&W Staff) A fan celebrates as the Lehigh football team scores a touchdown. The Mountain Hawks scored 28 of their 42 points in the second half. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff) Lehigh cheerleaders parade flags with the letters of the university immediately following a Lehigh touchdown. The win marked Lehigh’s 14th Patriot League title and its first undefeated regular season since 2001. (Sara Eleissawy/B&W Staff) Sophomore running back Jaden Green takes on a Lafayette defender. Green had five carries for 49 yards. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff) Sophomore running back Jaden Green, left, running back coach Chavarr Warren, center, and junior running back Luke Yoder, right, discuss tactics during Lehigh’s 42-32 win over Lafayette. Lehigh rushed for 320 yards as a team and out-gained Lafayette 479-424. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff) Sophomore quarterback Hayden Johnson looks to throw a pass. Johnson completed 11-of-16 passes for 159 yards with one touchdown and one interception and also rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown. (Sara Eleissawy/B&W Staff) Lehigh fans cheer on the team during the sold-out rivalry game at Fisher Stadium. 13,367 fans were in attendance. (Sara Eleissawy/B&W Staff) A Lehigh offensive lineman gets wedged between two Lafayette players without a helmet. Lehigh’s offensive line helped the team average 9.7 yards per carry. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff) A young fan cheers on the Lehigh football team during Lehigh’s 42-32 victory over Lafayette. The Lehigh–Lafayette football matchup is the most played rivalry in college football, with 161 games played as of Saturday. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff) Lehigh fans rush the field to celebrate as the clock hits zero in the team’s 42-32 victory over Lafayette. The Mountain Hawks finished the regular season undefeated at 12-0 (8-0 in Patriot League play). (Sara Eleissawy/B&W Staff) 2 minute read Football gallery the-rivalry top stories
Comment Policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to refuse the publication of entirely anonymous comments.