Coach Kevin Cahill receives Eddie Robinson award, FCS Coach of the Year

Lehigh football coach Kevin Cahill was announced as the Eddie Robinson award recipient by Stats Perform this morning, which is given to the top coach across all FCS conferences. He received 136 points from the national voting panel.

North Dakota State University’s Coach Tim Polasek finished second behind Cahill by seven points and Tennessee Tech’s Coach Bobby Wilder finished third in the award voting.

There were 15 finalists that were narrowed down to decide who won the 39th annual award. Cahill placed on the finalist list in 2024 but ultimately landed 10th in the final voting decision.

Cahill was hired in December 2022 from Yale after the Mountain Hawks recorded five straight losing records. Lehigh was 2-9 during Cahill’s first season in 2023.

The Mountain Hawks have now dominated in two victory seasons, winning the Patriot League in 2024 and 2025. Lehigh defeated Lafayette College 42-32 on Nov. 22 to clinch its 14th Patriot League title. They currently hold an FCS-best 17 consecutive regular season game winning streak.

After a 12-0 season, the sixth undefeated regular season in program history, Lehigh will face off against Villanova University after a first-round bye this Saturday at Goodman Stadium.