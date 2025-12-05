Brett Reed’s grounded leadership inspires men’s basketball

When Brett Reed took over the Lehigh men’s basketball program, he brought more than just drawing X’s and O’s on a whiteboard.

Since being named head coach in 2007, Reed has become the fastest coach to reach 100 wins in Patriot League history during the 2012-13 season and has established himself as Lehigh’s all-time-winningest coach. He’s also maintained nearly a 70% winning percentage at Stabler Arena.

But these numbers only tell part of the story.

Reed said he loves Lehigh because it gives him the opportunity to work with bright young people. He said there’s been tremendous alignment with the university over his tenure, especially regarding the student athlete experience.

“This place stands for excellence, and it stands for academic greatness,” Reed said. “The fact that we have a mutual connection with basketball just makes the (coach-athlete) relationship great.”

Reed said his coaching approach emphasizes character development rather than perfection.

His son, Brendan Reed, is a senior guard on the team and has experienced this firsthand.

He said his father stresses that it’s not about the mistakes you make, but how you respond to them.

“His coaching style has been rooted in the idea of grace, knowing that we all will make mistakes,” Brendan Reed said. “I think everyone has a great idea of what it means to be part of a team, and how we should strive for greatness while encouraging each other along the way.”

Over the last four years of his career, Brendan Reed said navigating the dynamic of being both his coach’s son and a player has been unique.

He said the biggest lesson he’s learned from his father is that his worth isn’t defined by achievements on the court, but rather in how he conducts himself daily.

Brendan Reed also said his father has instilled the idea that character is the most important aspect of life — even when tired or frustrated.

Brett Reed said having his son on the team has been a blessing and an unbelievably positive experience.

“Not every father gets a chance to do that, and certainly not every coach has a chance to have that shared experience with their kid,” he said.

William Dunn, the student-athlete support and enrichment coordinator, said he’s observed Brett Reed’s coaching style up close. He described him as a grounded leader who fosters a collaborative, dynamic and faith-driven environment.

Dunn said Brett Reed allows coaches and players to provide insights for collaboration within the program.

Under Brett Reed’s leadership, Dunn said Lehigh’s culture has undergone a dramatic transformation.

“He took over a team that had struggled and created a championship-caliber culture, but most importantly, he cares deeply for his players and staff, and he maintains the highest standards,” Dunn said. “He is one of the most respected coaches in all of college basketball.”

Brett Reed said his optimism for the current season is rooted in team chemistry.

He said he believes this team has a sense of unity that could make this season special if they can sustain it.

Reflecting on nearly two decades at Lehigh, he said his fondest memories center on relationships rather than wins.

Brett Reed also said he’s been blessed to be a part of this developmental part of his players’ lives and share with them a love for basketball.

“The most meaningful (memories) have less to do with events and more to do with people, and the fact that we’ve had a chance to share some unbelievable experiences,” he said.