From Big Ten to Bethlehem: Rylan Rogers rewrites his wrestling story

When junior Rylan Rogers steps onto the mat, his focus on his competition is clear. Known by his coach for his discipline and strong work ethic, Rogers has stood out on the men’s wrestling team since transferring from the University of Michigan in 2024.

Originally from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Rogers’ wrestling journey started early.

His cousins wrestled at Oklahoma State University, and he grew up attending their matches. He said it was natural to get into wrestling after watching them and following their example.

By middle school, the sport became a priority for Rogers instead of just an extracurricular activity.

He began traveling across the country for competitions and training. But he said wrestling wasn’t very popular in Idaho, and the same opportunities weren’t offered as what was on the East Coast.

For high school, Rogers attended Blair Academy in New Jersey, which hosts one of the nation’s top wrestling programs.

“It was a big move, leaving home as a (first-year) in high school, but it gave me some of the best partners and coaches in the country,” Rogers said. “That’s when my wrestling career really jumped levels.”

Rogers was a two-time state champion and received the National Prep title in 2020 for Blair Academy. He became a sought-after recruit for college.

When narrowing down his offers, his final list included the University of Michigan, The Ohio State University, North Carolina State, the University of Oklahoma and the University of Pennsylvania. He chose Michigan, his dream Big Ten school for both its elite academics and athletics.

But after two years in Michigan, Rogers felt the school was more transactional than he expected.

He said it was important to him to have a coach that cared about him as a person, whether he won or lost. That desire led him to join the transfer portal.

Coach Pat Santoro said Rogers stood out when he saw his name and that the two had a great conversation when they met.

The feeling was mutual for Rogers. When he visited Lehigh’s campus, he felt he fit right in.

“(Santoro) is honestly one of the best humans I’ve ever met,” Rogers said. “I knew he was the kind of guy who’d care about me no matter what, which was exactly what I was looking for.”

Since transferring to Lehigh, Rogers has grown under Santoro and assistant coach Brad Dillion, who he said has become instrumental in refining his wrestling.

Rogers said one of Dillon’s greatest strengths is understanding situations and technique.

In the Big Ten, Rogers said there’s an emphasis on grinding harder, but at Lehigh, they focus on playing smarter and finding the balance between training and recovery.

That philosophy has benefitted Rogers, who competed in the 174-pound weight class at Michigan after completing a tough cut. He’s now moved to the 184-pound weight class this season.

Santoro said the difference in Rogers since that change has been clear.

“He’s explosive, disciplined and really passionate,” Santoro said. “He’s that guy who’s always asking to do extra work studying wrestling. He is a great teammate, the kind of person who makes people around him better.”

Fifth-year Max Brignola said Rogers is a great role model who always brings energy to the room.

“It’s funny, I can’t even think of him as a Michigan guy anymore,” Brignola said. “He is totally a Lehigh guy who fits right in.”

This fall, Rogers captured the Princeton Open title, defeating a top-20 opponent in the finals.

Along with the win, Rogers said this was validation he’s on the right track and gave him confidence.

But he said his success has not changed his perspective. After dealing with injuries and setbacks last season, he has learned to take a more grounded approach.

“For a long time, wrestling was my whole identity, but I realized there’s more to life than wins and losses,” Rogers said. “Now I just focus on having fun and giving my best effort. The rest will take care of itself.”

On the team, Brignola said Rogers has become someone the younger athletes look up to not just for skill, but for his attitude and positivity.

At his core, Santoro said Rogers is a passionate person who loves his sport.

“That passion — for wrestling, for his teammates, for life — that’s what makes him special,” Santoro said.