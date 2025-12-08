The South Side branch of the Bethlehem Area Public Library’s mission goes beyond its desktop computers and quiet aisles.

Staff members work to create programs that strengthen the neighborhood outside the library’s walls through social, educational and physical programming.

Branch manager Lauri Miller leads these efforts with a team of four. Together, they map out events year-round, transforming the library into a hub of community life.

“We try to be responsive to community needs,” Miller said. “Other times, however, we are just having fun, thinking of creative ideas that we think people will enjoy.”

One of the library’s most attended programs is Open Mic Nights held on Mondays.

Running for almost two years, the weekly event draws 25 to 45 locals to hear musicians, poets and storytellers take the stage.

Event coordinator Josh Berk said participants often read poetry, do stand up comedy or share stories — sometimes in the library’s free recording studio, Studio 11, which offers local artists a space to practice, record or experiment with their work.

Berk said Open Mic Night gives library visitors a reason to return week after week.

“People become regulars,” he said. “They get to become friends. Some people even met there and became a couple.”

Library programming also includes workshops led by local experts, covering topics from astronomy to language.

NASA ambassador Marty McGuire regularly brings children and families together to explore stars, planets and other celestial wonders. Nearby, adults can participate in short-term beginner French classes.

Berk said he believes a program’s success is dependent on having a passionate, skilled instructor who can make a workshop memorable and enjoyable.

Health and wellness offerings are another option on the library’s agenda.

Staff member Matt Wolf said there are weekly qigong and yoga sessions that are donation-based and offered both in person and online.

“Classes like these don’t just help residents stay active, they provide a space for social connection and stress relief,” Wolf said.

Wolf said the library also responds to changing community needs through technology workshops that assist residents with online job applications as businesses rely more on digital processes.

He said the staff collaborates with social workers to support unhoused residents and help Bethlehem community members access local services.

Physical renovations have als helped to expand the library’s offerings.

Wolf said a new program space in the children’s room can host concerts and larger events while preserving smaller areas for workshops and storytime.

He said multiple rooms are equipped for presentations, allowing the library to easily adapt to both educational and cultural events.

Wolf said these upgrades ensure the library can welcome everything from small gatherings to large community programs without losing intimacy or accessibility.

Most programs remain free and open to all, which Wolf said is a key part of the library’s commitment to accessibility and inclusion.

For Miller, balancing community-driven programming with creative experimentation is essential to the library’s success.

“It’s what a library is all about,” Berk said. “A community center that brings people together.”