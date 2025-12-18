BREAKING: LUPD takes suspicious individual into custody

The Lehigh University Police Department received reports of a suspicious male on campus today at 12:36 p.m., according to a HawkWatch alert.

LUPD responded and identified the individual. Police also secured a firearm. The individual is in custody pending charges.

University officials said there’s no active threat to campus. The HawkWatch alert credited a Lehigh employee who witnessed the incident and provided a detailed description of the suspect.

The Brown and White is awaiting further comment from LUPD at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.