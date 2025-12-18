Close Menu
    Subscribe
    News

    BREAKING: LUPD takes suspicious individual into custody

    By 1 Min Read
    Lehigh University Police Department took a suspicious individual into custody following reports on campus, according to a Hawk Watch alert. Officials said there's no active threat to the campus community. (Xiaozhe Zhang/B&W Staff)

    The Lehigh University Police Department received reports of a suspicious male on campus today at 12:36 p.m., according to a HawkWatch alert. 

    LUPD responded and identified the individual. Police also secured a firearm. The individual is in custody pending charges. 

    University officials said there’s no active threat to campus. The HawkWatch alert credited a Lehigh employee who witnessed the incident and provided a detailed description of the suspect.

    The Brown and White is awaiting further comment from LUPD at this time. 

    This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

    Related Posts

    Comment Policy


    Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.

    The Brown and White also reserves the right to refuse the publication of entirely anonymous comments.

    Leave A Reply