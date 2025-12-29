Lehigh football team earns national postseason awards

Following a historic 12-0 regular season, Lehigh football earned widespread postseason recognition, with multiple Mountain Hawks named to national All-America teams and award lists.

Senior offensive lineman Langston Jones was named to the second team of the American Football Coaches Association and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Coaches’ All-America Teams on Dec. 11.

Sports Illustrated’s FCS Football Central released its FCS All-America teams on Dec. 15, with six Lehigh players honored. Jones and senior linebacker Tyler Ochojski earned second-team honors, while junior running back Luke Yoder, senior wide receiver Geoffrey Jamiel, senior defensive lineman TJ Burke and sophomore defensive back Mekhai Smith were named to the third team.

The Associated Press announced its FCS All-America honorees on Dec. 16, with Jones and Ochojski again earning second-team honors. Yoder, Burke, Smith, senior offensive lineman Aidan Palmer and senior defensive lineman Matt Spatny received honorable mention.

Stats Perform released its FCS All-America teams on Dec. 17, recognizing Yoder, Jones, Spatny and Ochojski.

On Dec. 18, head coach Kevin Cahill was named Eastern College Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, while Ochojski earned ECAC Defensive Player of the Year honors. Jones and Ochojski were also named to the Division I FCS Football All-ECAC team.

Ochojski later added a selection to the Walter Camp Football Championship Subdivision All-America Team on defense.

Jones finished the season with five postseason accolades, while Spatny concluded his Lehigh career with multiple preseason honors, including Patriot League Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and a spot on the Buck Buchanan Award watch list.