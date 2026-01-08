Lily Fandre hits 1,000-point benchmark in women’s basketball victory over Holy Cross

Senior forward and captain Lily Fandre surpassed 1,000 career points yesterday in an away game where the Lehigh women’s basketball team earned a 60-57 victory against the College of Holy Cross. This milestone came on Fandre’s birthday, when she led the Mountain Hawks with 23 points.

Fandre became the 25th player in the program’s history to reach the 1,000-point mark, moving her closer to becoming one of Lehigh’s top-10 all-time scorers. She joins a small group of recent players to hit the benchmark, including Ella Stemmer, ‘25, who surpassed 1,000 points against Holy Cross last season on Feb. 15 and ended her time at Lehigh with 1,117 points.

Fandre has scored 189 points this season, and achieved a career-high 27 points against the University of San Francisco on Nov. 25. She was also a key player during Lehigh’s historic 2024-25 season, finishing with 325 points and 70 turnovers.

Anne Tierney, ‘03, remains as Lehigh’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder in program history. During her time at Lehigh from 1999-2003 she amassed 1,807 points and 1,129 rebounds.

The win handed Holy Cross its first Patriot League loss of the season and improved Lehigh to 3-0 in conference play. The Mountain Hawks now sit at 7-7 overall and second in the Patriot League standings, while Holy Cross fell to 8-6 overall and 2-1 in league play, but remains top of the conference.

Lehigh returns to action on Saturday, hosting Colgate University in Stabler Arena.