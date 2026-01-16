Lehigh Valley Public Media lays off nearly half its staff amid financial losses

Lehigh Valley Public Media announced today that it has cut nearly 50% of its employees as the organization continues to struggle with ongoing financial challenges, according to Lehigh Valley News.

The staffing cuts follow months of uncertainty, as the organization had already been discussing the future of WLVR amid financial challenges.

The article stated the layoffs affected 16 employees across departments, including a significant number from the Lehigh Valley News newsroom. After the layoffs, the nonprofit — which operates PBS39, WLVR and Lehigh Valley News — will continue with roughly 20 to 25 employees.

According to the article, CEO Hasanna Birdsong attributed the cuts to years of financial losses, totaling more than $1.8 million halfway through its current fiscal year despite earlier cost-saving measures, including ending broadcasts of its World and Create channels, which saved $400,000.

The layoffs included positions in education and other units, leading to the end of its Book Nook literacy program, which provided free books to underprivileged children in the community, according to the article.

It remains unclear how the staffing cuts will affect future operations, including the long-term future of WLVR.