Women’s basketball forfeits game due to lack of healthy players

The Lehigh women’s basketball game scheduled for today against Navy was called off yesterday, when the roster was reduced to just six healthy players.

According to the Patriot League, the cancellation is due to the lack of players able to safely compete on the 12-player team, resulting in a forfeit for the Mountain Hawks.

The NCAA rules forfeits as no contests, leaving both teams’ overall records unchanged. Within the Patriot League standings exclusively, Lehigh will take a league loss.

Despite the no-contest, the team currently sits in third place in the Patriot League standings, with an 8-9 overall record.

The Mountain Hawks are scheduled to return to league play on Wednesday, traveling to Baltimore to face Loyola Maryland University.

The Brown and White contacted the dean of athletics and the women’s basketball coaching staff, but both didn’t respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.