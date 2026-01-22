BREAKING: Threatening email targets Health, Science and Technology building

Several members of the Lehigh community received an email at approximately 4 a.m. threatening violence at the Health, Science and Technology building, according to a university Safety Bulletin.

The email stated that, with assistance from state and federal authorities, the university determined the message was a false threat. Officials said there’s no immediate or ongoing danger to the campus community, and similar messages were received by other institutions.

The building was locked and secure overnight prior to its scheduled 7:00 a.m. opening. As a precaution, the Lehigh University Police Department increased its presence around the building and continues to work with state and federal agencies on the investigation, according to the email.

University officials issued a Safety Bulletin to inform the campus community, emphasizing transparency and stating there’s no indication of an immediate or ongoing threat.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.