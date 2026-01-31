BREAKING: Police pursuit ends in arrest near Health, Science and Technology Building

An out-of-jurisdiction police pursuit ended in an arrest on Morton Street near the Health, Science and Technology Building, according to a Hawk Watch alert.

The email stated the pursuit originated outside of Bethlehem and ended with all suspects taken into custody. The email also stated there’s no danger to the campus community.

According to the email, police activity may continue in the area for some time, and community members are advised to avoid the area.

Neither Lehigh University Police nor members of the Lehigh community were involved in the incident, the email stated.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.