Aside from being a crossword nationalist, collegiate frisbee player and the lone fan who goes shoeless to sporting events, Gary “Gimp” Brownell, ‘72, has supported Lehigh wrestling for more than 50 years.

Brownell’s most recognizable quirk is showing up barefoot to wrestling matches and cross-country meets. Rain or shine, he attends events without shoes, a tradition he said began more than 25 years ago while playing frisbee.

During his time at Lehigh, he spent much of his time in Grace Hall watching wrestling. His love for the sport took hold in the 1970s, when he was featured in The Brown and White.

In an article titled “Thornburg Crew Terrorizes Pitt,” Brownell and his friends were highlighted for their high-energy presence at every wrestling match.

After publication, the article caught the attention of the wrestling staff, helping cement Brownell’s lifelong connection to the sport.

Since then, Brownell has spent more than 20 years as a USA Wrestling referee and developed software used in many matches.

In 2003, he also refereed the world championships at Madison Square Garden.

“I’ve run tournaments all over the country and the training was from Lehigh coaches,” Brownell said.

In addition to attending every wrestling match, Brownell said he regularly appears at early morning wrestling practices.

Sophomore wrestler Genevieve An said Brownell’s consistent support is noticed by the entire team and contributes to stronger performance.

“Our practices are at 6 in the morning and he’ll be there at 5:30, whether that’s playing frisbee (before practice) with us or just having a good chat,” An said.

The 2025-26 season marks the first year the women’s wrestling team has been designated a Division I program.

Brownell said he’s always treated the women with respect and viewed them as equals to the men’s team.

An said she recognizes women’s wrestling is still a relatively new sport and that not all fans, particularly older male fans, have adapted to the change.

She said Brownell’s support stands out because of its rarity in the sport.

Although Brownell spends most of his time with the wrestling teams, he also supports other Lehigh athletics programs, including track and field.

Senior pole vaulter Tyson Utesch said he’s been surrounded by Lehigh athletics his entire life, as his mother has coached the cross-country team for nearly 30 years.

Growing up immersed in the Mountain Hawk community, Utesch said he first noticed Brownell’s commitment to Lehigh Athletics when he was 7 years old.

He said Brownell regularly came to his house to prepare for meets.

Now as a Lehigh athlete himself, Utesch said he sees Brownell’s support firsthand as he consistently attends meets and encourages the team.

“He’s somebody that when you see (him), it’s exciting and you definitely want to do better,” Utesch said.

Brownell recently traveled six hours to Gannon, Pennsylvania, with the women’s wrestling team for a meet. Throughout the trip, An said he made jokes and boosted morale.

Brownell said he understands the importance of showing up for Lehigh athletes and takes pride in his constant presence.

“I think the athletes see it as a friendly face over there in their corner,” he said.