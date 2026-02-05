Two standards, one position and an unequal playing field

With Superbowl LX approaching, it’s worth examining how the stories we tell in sports shape public perception. Narratives do more than describe games. They influence how we view players, performers and even entire communities.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the way Black quarterbacks in the NFL are discussed. Media coverage often reveals a deeper problem: talent isn’t always evaluated on equal terms.

The contrast between how white and Black quarterbacks are framed is difficult to ignore. When white quarterbacks struggle, their shortcomings are often described as temporary setbacks or learning moments. When they succeed, the praise frequently centers on intelligence, preparation and leadership.

The same generosity is rarely extended to their Black counterparts.

When a Black quarterback excels in a way that challenges traditional expectations, the language changes. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, despite MVP-level performance and consistent impact, has repeatedly been labeled as not “quarterbacky enough.”

His athleticism and unpredictability are treated as deviations from the norm rather than strengths.

That critique says far more about bias than Jackson’s ability.

However, this double standard isn’t limited to one player. Historically, Black quarterbacks faced systemic barriers, as coaches and scouts steered them away from the position. While many have climbed the ranks and helped break stereotypes over time, some of those biases still persist.

Even when the statistics are on their side, draft evaluators and analysts have undervalued Black quarterbacks relative to their white peers, underscoring how racial bias continues to influence football’s decision-makers.

According to an SFGATE study, teams often selected inferior quarterbacks over equally or more talented Black quarterbacks, a pattern that can’t be dismissed as coincidence.

Black quarterbacks are too often defined by their physical ability, while white quarterbacks are praised for mental acuity, even when the numbers suggest otherwise. This subtle but pervasive language shapes fan perception, drives media narratives and diminishes accomplishments that should be celebrated without condition.

And this matters not just for the players themselves, but for the broader culture of sports journalism and fandom. Conversations about sports aren’t separate from larger cultural narratives about race. When these stereotypes are allowed to persist, they reinforce a system that values people differently based on how closely they fit preconceived molds.

This pattern isn’t limited to athletics. Singer and performer Bad Bunny faced backlash ahead of his Super Bowl halftime show after using his Grammy acceptance speech to call for “ICE out” and to humanize immigrant communities. Despite federal agencies clarifying they wouldn’t conduct immigration raids at the event, criticism and inflammatory rhetoric continued..

This controversy, along with hateful immigration enforcement rhetoric tied to his performance, reflects how the country responds when voices from marginalized communities step onto a national stage.

This double standard isn’t just unfair, it’s corrosive. It tells Black quarterbacks they must do more than succeed. They must justify their success in ways their white peers don’t. It tells performers of color that excellence is tolerated only within narrow boundaries. And it tells fans that some forms of expression are acceptable, while others are met with suspicion.

We shouldn’t need to dismantle every stereotype to enjoy a football game or a halftime show. But we should recognize when the narratives we consume are shaped by bias, intentional or not.

Football, music and politics overlap more than we like to admit, and when media narratives build walls instead of bridges, the loss is collective. We miss the chance for honest conversations about talent, identity and what it means to belong.