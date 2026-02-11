Lehigh men’s basketball junior captain and guard Nasir Whitlock surpassed 1,000 career points on Wednesday night in Lehigh’s 90-82 victory against the defending Patriot League champions, American University.

Whitlock is the 42nd 1,000 point scorer in Lehigh men’s basketball history, hitting the milestone with a 3-pointer a minute into the second half.

Within the first half, Whitlock totaled 21 points and ended the game with 33. He shot 12-16 from the field and hit all six attempted 3-pointers.

The Mountain Hawks (11-15, 7-6 Patriot League) maintained possession for the entire bout, grabbing 30 rebounds and building their largest lead of 19 points in the third quarter. American University (13-13, 6-7 Patriot League) shot 28-66 from the field and 10-30 behind the arc.

Whitlock leads Lehigh with 531 points total this season, 164 more than sophomore forward Hank Alvey, the second-leading scorer on the team.

Daren Queenan, ‘88, is the Lehigh men’s basketball all-time leading scorer. Queenan finished his career with 2,703 points and 1,013 rebounds.

Lehigh will next face off against Lafayette College on Saturday in Easton, Pennsylvania.