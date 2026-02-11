Lehigh men’s basketball junior captain and guard Nasir Whitlock surpassed 1,000 career points on Wednesday night in Lehigh’s 90-82 victory against the defending Patriot League champions, American University.
Whitlock is the 42nd 1,000 point scorer in Lehigh men’s basketball history, hitting the milestone with a 3-pointer a minute into the second half.
Within the first half, Whitlock totaled 21 points and ended the game with 33. He shot 12-16 from the field and hit all six attempted 3-pointers.
The Mountain Hawks (11-15, 7-6 Patriot League) maintained possession for the entire bout, grabbing 30 rebounds and building their largest lead of 19 points in the third quarter. American University (13-13, 6-7 Patriot League) shot 28-66 from the field and 10-30 behind the arc.
Whitlock leads Lehigh with 531 points total this season, 164 more than sophomore forward Hank Alvey, the second-leading scorer on the team.
Daren Queenan, ‘88, is the Lehigh men’s basketball all-time leading scorer. Queenan finished his career with 2,703 points and 1,013 rebounds.
Lehigh will next face off against Lafayette College on Saturday in Easton, Pennsylvania.
Comment Policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to refuse the publication of entirely anonymous comments.