With a milestone victory on Sunday afternoon, Lehigh coach Brett Reed added another accolade to one of the most decorated coaching careers in Lehigh men’s basketball history.

Reed secured his 300th career win on Sunday afternoon after Lehigh defeated Boston University, 70-67. He became just the second coach in Patriot League history to reach the mark. This is the Mountain Hawks’ second win this season over the Terriers after beating them 93-91 in overtime on Jan. 14.

Having taken over Lehigh’s program in 2007, Reed is the Patriot League’s longest-tenured head coach. He said his goal has been to build the program around serving others and to pour himself into something that hopefully impacts the lives of others.

“I’ve been very fortunate to be able to find a home,” Reed said. “We’ve had players that have worked really hard to help us win and build this program to a higher level. I’m really proud of that.”

Reed pointed to his faith as a guiding force throughout his career, and he credited assistant coaches, players and supporters who invested time and energy into each victory.

“My focus has been on the development of people and helping them be the best versions of themselves,” he said. “If I can do that successfully as a coach, not only will they grow, but ultimately our team will be stronger, as well.”

One of Lehigh’s most storied seasons came in 2011-12, when the Mountain Hawks won a school-record 27 games and captured the program’s third Patriot League Championship.

They went on to play in March Madness, where as the No. 15 seed, they toppled second-seeded Duke University, 75-70. It was just the sixth 15-over-2 upset in tournament history.

Guard C.J. McCollum, ‘13, led the Mountain Hawks with 30 points, but the victory reflected the overall strength of the program that year under Reed. More than a decade later, the win remains a benchmark for Lehigh basketball and the Patriot League as a whole.

This year’s achievement carried additional significance for Reed. His son, Brendan Reed, is a senior on the team. He’s been with his dad throughout his career.

“We were in the gym together, he’d be a ball boy, he’d go with us on road trips,” Brett Reed said. “We’ve had a special bond through basketball, but an even more special bond as a father and as a son.”

Brendan Reed has witnessed the highs and lows in Bethlehem firsthand.

“I see the work that he’s put in over my whole life,” Brendan Reed said. “To see it come into fruition is pretty cool. I’ve seen all the ups and downs throughout the years, so to see the product of all his work in a milestone like that — and to be a part of it — is really cool.”

He described his father as a steady coach — he knows when to turn it up and yell at people, but also when to relax and keep the team level.

Junior guard and captain Nasir Whitlock emphasized Reed’s motivational edge and trust in his players.

“Coach Reed gives us a lot of freedom,” Whitlock said. “But we have to use that responsibly. He brings a competitive culture, and that’s what we need in this league.”

Whitlock also highlighted Reed’s focus on unity, especially in adversity.

“When we get down, he’s making sure we stick together,” Whitlock said. “Nobody can do it by themselves. We’ve got to do it together.”

That message has echoed throughout Reed’s tenure, and through 300 victories.