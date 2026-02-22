The Lehigh men’s basketball team rallied back from a 13-point deficit to defeat Boston University 70-67 on Sunday afternoon at Stabler Arena.

Junior guard Nasir Whitlock led Lehigh (13-16, 9-7 Patriot League) with 30 points. Junior guard Jalen Vazquez came second with 10 points.

First-year guard Chance Gladden and junior guard Michael McNair led the Terriers (13-16, 8-8 Patriot League) with 17 points apiece.

The first half started with back-and-forth action, as both teams continuously grabbed the lead, marked by 10 lead changes in the half.

A Whitlock layup with 37 seconds on the clock gave the Mountain hawks a 29-28 halftime lead.

Boston opened the second half with a strong momentum with a 7-0 run, taking back the lead from their 29-28 halftime disadvantage.

Lehigh fell behind double-digits after Boston took a 13-point lead, the largest of the game, halfway through the second half. After multiple timeouts, Lehigh came back strong and entered the five-minute mark down one.

Lehigh fought back hard and surpassed Boston’s lead with two Vazquez free throws to give the Mountain Hawks a 60-59 lead.

They sustained their lead by entering the fourth minute with a two point lead, 63-61 after Whitlock hit a fadeaway jumper.

With under 40 seconds, a layup from Ben Defty closed the point differential to 66-65. Lehigh responded on the ensuing possession with a Whitlock layup, giving the Mountain Hawks a three-point advantage.

With under five seconds left, McNair had three free throws to tie the game, but missed his second shot, leaving the Terriers down one. Shortly after, Whitlock sunk two free throws.

Lehigh remained on top and closed out the game with the final score being 70-67 after McNair’s game-tying attempt fell short at the buzzer.

With the victory, Lehigh gained sole possession of third place in the Patriot League standings. Coach Brett Reed also earned his 300th career victory.

Lehigh will travel to Washington, D.C. to play American University on Wednesday.