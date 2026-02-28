The hidden impact of Bethlehem’s side hustles

Across the Lehigh Valley, the workday doesn’t always end at 5 p.m. After long shifts in warehouses, hospitals, offices and restaurants, a growing number of Bethlehem residents are turning evenings and weekends into opportunities to build something of their own.

From mobile car detailing to handcrafted skincare, these ventures are more than extra income streams. For many, they’re financial safety nets and stepping stones toward independence — businesses rooted in community connection and long-term goals.

Justin Rodriguez

While most unwind on weekends, Justin Rodriguez is building what he hopes will become his full-time career: True Nemesis Detailing.

Rodriguez, a warehouse security guard, discovered his passion in his driveway. Fresh out of high school, he washed his car every weekend. Neighbors began to notice.

“They would come up to me and ask to clean their (cars),” he said. “I’d do it without even charging them, and they would just give me a tip here and there.”

As requests grew more challenging — including cleaning vehicles after a child became sick — Rodriguez said he realized he had both the skill and patience for professional detailing.

He invested in a van, large water tank and generator, allowing him to operate entirely mobile and service vehicles at customers’ homes.

Prices typically range from $150 for a sedan with leather seats to about $300 for three-row SUVs. Higher-end services, such as paint correction and ceramic coating, can cost several thousand dollars.

His client base includes mothers, daily drivers and small dealerships preparing cars for resale. He said business peaks after winter, when customers want road salt removed, and remains steady through the summer.

During slower seasons, Rodriguez said he relies on junk removal and snow shoveling. Still, his long-term goal remains clear.

“My goal in life is to make my side hustle my main thing,” Rodriguez said. “It’s a goal of mine to be my own boss in the future.”

Lawren Konschnik

Lawren Konschnik didn’t plan to start a skincare business. It began with her son’s eczema.

When over-the-counter products failed to provide relief, Konschnik began experimenting at home. A friend shared a simple sugar scrub recipe before moving away, passing along the formula. Konschnik refined it into an emulsified, whipped scrub.

The results were promising. Friends asked for more.

“People started giving us feedback and saying, ‘Hey, why don’t you make soap?’” Konschnik said. “I said, ‘No way, that’s some serious stuff.’ Next thing you know, I’m making soap.”

That experimentation grew into LK Artistry, a local skincare business offering soaps, lotions, salves and shampoo and conditioner bars. Konschnik and her wife launched the business while putting themselves through college in their 30s, determined to maintain their lifestyle without taking on additional financial strain.

Konschnik, who works as the director of human resources at Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley, said she prioritizes affordability and local engagement. She frequently hosts pop-up shops at community events such as Christkindlmarkt and Musikfest.

“I’ve always been an entrepreneur at heart,” she said.

Craig Werkheiser

For Craig Werkheiser, creativity extends beyond the bar.

A wedding bartender since 2009, and full-time bartender at Vault 634, Werkheiser recently transformed his artistic background into live wedding painting.

“I always did art, and being a wedding bartender, it seemed like a natural progression,” he said. “I knew what wedding event schedules looked like, so I knew what to expect.”

Though he initially planned to practice at a friend’s wedding, his first official booking came unexpectedly after a client discovered him online while researching live painters. Werkheiser noted the irony: he’d researched how to become a live wedding painter using ChatGPT.

He completed his first commission in April 2025 and has continued building momentum. While self-promotion and marketing present challenges, the interaction keeps him motivated.

“Most artists are holed up in a studio,” he said. “This lets me share my work while connecting with couples and their guests.”

Yessenia Ivelisse

For nearly seven years, Yessenia Ivelisse has been reshaping the local beauty scene through Catalina Dry Bar, an appointment-only blow-dry bar in downtown Bethlehem.

Ivelisse works full time in human resources at St. Luke’s University Hospital. The idea for her salon began as a class assignment while studying business at Northampton Community College. The business plan she developed became the foundation for the salon.

Frustrated by long waits and limited availability for blowouts at traditional salons, she envisioned a space focused exclusively on high-quality styling in a relaxed setting.

Opening Catalina Dry Bar required years of preparation, including collaboration with the Lehigh College of Business, guidance from NCC professors, navigating licensing requirements and securing a downtown location.

“People see the outside of the business but don’t really understand how hard it is to keep a small business going,” Ivelisse said. “I am still going, and my employees are happy. I am proud to continue carrying that banner year to year.”

She said balancing a full-time career, business ownership, completing a master’s degree and raising a toddler demands careful time management.

“Although owning a business is rewarding, it can also be very isolating,” Ivelisse said. “It is not as easy as people portray it on social media. It does take a lot of work and grit to get to where you are.”

Gabrielle Marie

In her home office, Gabrielle Marie has turned a workplace perk into supplemental income.

A long-term disability claim manager, Marie earned enough points through her employer’s recognition program to redeem a Cricut machine. What began as a hobby quickly evolved into a small business creating customized gifts.

Her first project was a cup she designed for herself.

“When I see my water bottle with ‘Mama’ on it, it reminds me of why I woke up this morning,” she said.

As a recently single mother, Marie said the side hustle supports both her finances and her mental health. She designs invitations, magnetic bookmarks, cups, shirts and other apparel, primarily through Facebook Marketplace while building a website and social media presence.

She distinguishes herself through collaboration. After working with a daycare teacher who wanted a “Stranger Things” shirt, Marie developed drafts and refined the design together.

“It’s (about) having people get excited with me about something that I am passionate about,” she said.

In Bethlehem, side hustles like do more than just generate income. They build relationships. Each venture depends on word-of-mouth referrals and returning customers who trust the faces behind the services.

From detailing family cars to painting wedding scenes, these entrepreneurs have woven their work into the fabric of the community — one evening and weekend at a time.