Yale University announced Monday afternoon that Lehigh football coach Kevin Cahill has been hired as the Joel E. Smilow ‘54 Head Coach of Yale Football.

Cahill signed a multiyear contract extension with the Mountain Hawks in December after leading the team to a 12-0 regular-season record and back-to-back Patriot League Championships in 2024 and 2025.

“It is an honor to return to Yale Football,” Cahill said in the press release. “This legendary program has a proud history built on academic excellence, sportsmanship and competitive success, and I look forward to working every day to build upon that foundation.”

He came to Lehigh after 10 seasons at Yale, including the last five as associate head coach and offensive coordinator, working directly with the quarterbacks.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.