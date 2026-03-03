Senior midfielder and captain Lizzie Bozza arrived in fall 2022 eager for her next chapter with the women’s lacrosse team.

That excitement was quickly tested. During her first season, Bozza tore her ACL, requiring surgery and at least nine months of recovery. Though she’d played sports from a young age, it was the first serious injury of her career.

While not the start she envisioned for her collegiate career, Bozza said the setback reshaped how she supports her teammates.

“One of my main goals in my entire career was, despite the challenges I was facing, to keep showing up everyday and never give up,” Bozza said.

After spending extended time off the field, she said she now leads with empathy. She also credited Lehigh’s Emerging Leaders — a Flight45 program that teaches student-athletes how to lead — with further developing her leadership skills.

That growth was especially evident at the start of the 2025-26 school year. The team went three weeks without a head coach, and senior attacker Nina DeNicola said Bozza helped keep first-year players comfortable and confident during the uncertainty.

Even in a situation many athletes didn’t know how to handle, sophomore defender Paige Hummel said Bozza and the other captains stepped up to keep training and practices running. She also said Bozza’s leadership helped keep the team close-knit and resilient.

DeNicola said Bozza is a strong vocal leader on the field, making sure players stay connected and play at their best. Off the field, she said, Bozza is one of the most reliable friends.

“(Bozza) is an amazing person and a valuable captain to have,” DeNicola said. “She understands everyone on the team, and it’s really beneficial.”

Bozza said most athletes face challenges throughout their careers, and she aims to support her teammates through both physical and mental obstacles. She said she makes a point to cheer on those around her.

“I try to put myself in their shoes and make it known that I am looking out for (my team) and that I have the best interest in mind,” Bozza said.

Hummel said Bozza leads by example every day, and admires the intensity and positivity she brings.

“Everyone feels supported by Bozza and she makes people feel like they belong,” Hummel said. “It’s nice knowing that someone cares to check in on you. It makes a lot of people feel seen and shows that (Bozza) values everyone.”

Beyond strengthening team bonds, Bozza also works to connect the team with the surrounding community. She’s a member of the Community Outreach by Athletes who Care about Helping program, volunteering throughout the South Side Bethlehem.

Bozza said many children in the community face challenges she’s never experienced — including poverty, food insecurity and limited access to recreation. Participating in the program, she said, has given her perspective, gratitude and a desire to remain involved.

Her favorite event is Wonderful World of Sports, held once each semester at Broughal Middle School, where Lehigh student-athletes organize games and activities for local children.

Bozza said she often invites her teammates to join because it’s both fun and meaningful.

“I am blessed to have the opportunities that Lehigh has afforded me and it’s been such a great way to give back to the community we are a part of,” Bozza said.