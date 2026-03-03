Off the Record advances to ICCA semifinals amid funding challenges

Shock, stress and doubt ran through Rose Falletta’s, ‘26, head when she heard her group, Off the Record — an all-gendered a capella group — was selected to compete at the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella Central Quarterfinal

But soon after, those feelings turned into optimism.

“I thought for a second, ‘If any group can do this, it’s Off the Record,’” Falletta said

Off the Record won first place out of 10 groups at the quarterfinal, hosted at Binghamton University on Jan. 31, qualifying them for the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella a worldwide tournament where more than 600 groups compete.

Winning the quarterfinal secured Off the Record a spot in the semifinal round at the University of Buffalo on March 21.

But their attendance is contingent on funding.

Falletta said the group receives $150 from Student Senate at the beginning of each year and may receive more if they “get lucky” with funding requests. She said they’re often turned down.​

“Because we’re a Student Senate-sponsored organization, we can’t get support from the music department, which is hard because a lot of us call that place home,” Falletta said. “It’s frustrating not to be able to get that support, given so many of us are involved in it.”

Trips to this competition for a group like Off the Record can cost thousands of dollars. The group has set up a GoFundMe, held for-profit performances at the Lehigh Pub and is planning a merchandise drop to raise additional funds.

They also hope their continued success can help other music ensembles on campus facing similar challenges. Falletta said most a capella groups face similar challenges, noting that the group submits funding requests each year but continues to encounter the same recurring obstacles.

For the quarterfinals, the group had only two weeks to prepare after learning they’d qualified.

Choreographers Marti Colasurdo, ‘25, and Mason Lippincott, ‘27, regularly FaceTimed over winter break, and music director Cooper Finn, ‘26, arranged the entire 10-minute set in 12 days, and said Lehigh’s one of the only schools that arranges its own music for the competition.​

In addition to the overall win, Colasurdo and Lippincott earned outstanding choreography for the full set, and Finn won outstanding musical arrangement for the second consecutive year.

​​Placing at ICCAs isn’t new for the group. Last year, Off the Record won first at its quarterfinal and second at its semifinal. Still, the success was years in the making.

“I’ve been on the choreography committee, which helps the choreographer fill holes in the set each year,” Colasurdo said. “To be a choreographer this year is the right way to give back to the group in that way. It was so cool that it was so well received in such a short period of time as well.”

Finn said his win didn’t come out of nowhere. He, along with two previous winners of the same award, created master sheets for arranging music. He said he hopes to continue passing down that knowledge.

Beyond ICCAs, Off the Record performs at scholarship dinners, Lehigh admissions and alumni events, and for organizations aligned with its values.

These events, designed to support and represent the Lehigh community, also come at a cost.

​“We only charge $5 a person per concert, since we want to get as big of a support as we can,” Finn said. “But sound usually costs $750, so we usually don’t make that much money from that.”

​Although financial instability has taken a toll on the group, they remain hopeful during preparation for the ICCA semifinal. Members are also looking forward to their spring concert, which will feature solos from each senior.

“I’m so proud of the group. I’ve watched it grow since I was a first year,” Colasurdo said. “I’m sad to go, but I’m really happy to leave the group in the place that it is in. Competitions aside, (it’s a) hidden gem at Lehigh that I am so lucky to have found. It’s my favorite place.”