In the thick of Lehigh’s spring break, the men’s basketball team won two games to secure a spot in the Patriot League Championships. Despite the gap in classes, Stabler Arena filled with 4,323 attendees — the largest for a Patriot League Championship since 2016 — with a packed student section of sports teams and students alike.

Lehigh defeated Boston University 74-60 in the Patriot League Championship on Wednesday evening and marked its spot in the 2026 NCAA March Madness Tournament.

Lehigh junior guard and captain Nasir Whitlock led the game with 18 points. Three other players reached double digits in scoring, including junior guard Joshua Ingram with 15, sophomore forward Edouard Benoit with 15 and sophomore forward and center Hank Alvey with 14.

Boston’s sophomore forward Ben Defty ran 21 points on the floor and eight rebounds, while junior guard Michael McNair tallied 14 points and first-year guards Donte Tisinger Jr. Chance Gladden each collected 11 points.

The tipoff fell in Lehigh’s favor, and the stadium erupted in cheers immediately.

The back-and-forth battle resulted in free throws on both sides of the court with a mutual 83.3% success rate.

The Terriers succeeded within the paint, with 18 of their points found in the key.

Boston could not convert from beyond the arc in the first half, shooting only 11.1% compared to Lehigh’s 57.1%, led by Ingram. The New Jersey native dropped three of his four attempts through the net and the crowd’s cheers rang throughout Stabler.

At the end of the first half, Lehigh led 41-30, the biggest deficit of the half for the Terriers.

Alvey was pivotal in Lehigh’s performance, totaling nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

The Mountain Hawks largest lead against Boston was 19 points at 66-47 with 3:27 left on the clock.

As the clock dwindled down to 0, Stabler shook with excitement and the bleachers emptied onto the court in celebration of the berth.

Lehigh will await its seed placement within the NCAA March Madness Tournament during Selection Sunday on March 15 at 6 p.m.