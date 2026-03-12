Close Menu
    Photo Gallery: Elation as men’s basketball wins Patriot League

    Lehigh men's basketball head coach Brett Reed lifts the net in the air after the team finished cutting it entirely off the rim as a tradition. Reed has spent 19 seasons at Lehigh and has won nearly 70 percent of the games he has coached in Stabler Arena. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
    Sophomore center Hank Alvey, left, and junior guard Joshua Ingram, right, guard a Boston University player during Lehigh men’s basketball’s game in Stabler Arena for the Patriot League Final on March 12. The Mountain Hawks won the championship with a final score of 74-60. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    Two Lehigh fans celebrate and cheer after a player on the men’s basketball team scores a three-pointer. The Mountain Hawks advanced to the NCAA March Madness Tournament with the victory and will learn their place in the tournament on Sunday, March 15. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
    Lehigh men’s basketball head coach Brett Reed calls to players duirng their game against Boston University as part of the 2026 Patriot League Championship. The victory marked Reed’s fourth title during his tenure at Lehigh. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    Junior guard and captain Nasir Whitlock shoots from beyond the arc against Boston University first-year guard Chance Gladden. Lehigh defeated Boston University 74-60. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
    The Lehigh men’s basketball team cheers after a play by sophomore forward Edouard Benoit. Benoit registered 15 points as Lehigh would go on to win the Patriot League championship over Boston University. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    Lehigh men’s basketball assistant coach Patrick Frost embraces a player during the team’s celebrations after the final whistle. The 2025-26 season was only Frost’s first with the Lehigh program. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    The men’s basketball coaching staff poses with their Patriot League silverware in Stabler Arena on March 11. The Mountain Hawks earned a March Madness bid by winning the conference championship. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
    Confetti flies as the Patriot League trophy is raised by the Lehigh men’s basketball team in Stabler Arena on March 12. Following wins in 2004, 2010, and 2012, the championship marks Lehigh’s fourth ever title. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)
    Sophomore center Hank Alvey cuts off a piece of the net in Stabler Arena after the Lehigh men’s basketball team won their fourth Patriot League championsip in program history. As a tradition, each player and staff member removed a section of the net to keep. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)
    Donning blue Patriot League hats, members of the Lehigh men’s basketball team pose for a picture with the championship trophy after their victory over Boston University. They will learn of their March Madness opponents on Selection Sunday, March 15. (Griffin Sawyer/B&W Staff)

