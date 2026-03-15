Following a Patriot League Championship victory, the No. 16 Lehigh men’s basketball will face No. 16 Prairie View A&M University in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament. They will compete on Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio, for a berth in the round of 64.

If the Mountain Hawks (18-16, 11-7 Patriot) defeat the Panthers (18-17, 9-9 SWAC), they will travel to Tampa, Florida to face the No. 1 University of Florida (26-7, SEC).

Lehigh and Prairie View A&M have never met in program history. This is Lehigh’s sixth appearance in the NCAA Tournament in program history.

Game time is currently to be determined, and will be streaming on TruTV.