Luke Stanich battles for third place finish and second All-American title

Cheers erupted from the stands at the 2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Wrestling Championship on March 21 in Cleveland, Ohio, as a group of Lehigh fans beamed, their front teeth painted black to mimic a gap-toothed grin.

Redshirt sophomore Luke Stanich returned the gesture on the mat, flashing a real gap-toothed smile as his hand was raised for a third-place finish as the No. 5 seed at 141 lbs.

Stanich went 5-1 at the tournament, earning his second All-American honor after finishing fifth at 125 lbs in 2024. He was the lone Lehigh All-American this year.

Five other Mountain Hawks — Sheldon Seymour, Logan Rozynski, Max Brignola, Nathan Taylor and Rylan Rogers — also qualified for the NCAA Championships. Seymour, Brignola and Rogers fell in the deciding consolation round.

Stanich said he felt a sense of gratitude after finishing the season knowing he gave his best effort and felt supported throughout.

He said he entered the tournament with two goals: winning a national title and facing the best competition.

“I want to look back and say that I beat all the best guys,” Stanich said.

His only loss of his sophomore season came in the semifinals, where he fell 4-1 in overtime to two-time defending national champion Jesse Mendez of the Ohio State University. Despite the disappointment, Stanich said he still had an opportunity to finish strong and represent Lehigh.

Coach Pat Santoro said Stanich stands out for his competitive mindset.

“There are guys who are good at it, but don’t love it,” he said. “(Stanich) truly loves it and the better the (opponent), the more excited he is to compete.”

Santoro said even after falling short of his goal, Stanich remained focused and continued to compete at a high level.

Stanich said watching his teammates fall just short of All-American status motivated him to finish as high as possible on the podium.

Despite the team’s losses, Santoro said Stanich demonstrated leadership by carrying the team and finishing the tournament strong.

“(Seymour and Brignola) both had great careers and I know they’re not happy with what they ended with, but I know I’m proud of them, and they should be proud of themselves as well,” Stanich said.

In his final match, Stanich defeated the University of Nebraska’s returning finalist and No. 3 seed Brock Hardy, 7-2, to secure third place.

Stanich said he approached the match with a clear mindset and focused on enjoying the sport.

“If I go out there and give it seven minutes hard, I’m gonna give anybody a hard time, it doesn’t matter who you are,” he said.

In his second NCAA appearance, Stanich said he felt more comfortable and confident, crediting his experience competing against high-level opponents.

He said he’s built his identity as a “tough guy” who can battle through adversity and credited Lehigh’s coaching staff for his development.

Santoro said the staff prepares wrestlers by studying film and making adjustments without compromising their style.

Sophomore teammate Seamus Mack, one of Stanich’s regular practice partners, said Stanich’s work ethic sets him apart.

“He is always locked in on what the task in front of him is and he knows what he needs to do to get there,” he said.

Santoro said Stanich’s growth is a result of his coachability and ability to make adjustments mid-match.

Stanich said his confidence comes from preparation, including practicing difficult scenarios.

“The coaches did the opposite of bare minimum, and they went all in for all of our guys,” Stanich said. “They’ve definitely poured into me from day one and exposed me to so many opportunities to get better.”