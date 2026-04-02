Sophomore women’s wrestler Audrey Jimenez won the 2026 USA Wrestling Anthony-Maroulis Trophy on Thursday morning.

The award is given to the women’s college wrestler of the year, adding to Jimenez’s list of accolades.

She won the NCAA national championship at 110 lbs, and led the Mountain Hawks in their first season at the Division I level.

She finished the season 21-0, earning additional honors including NCAA Wrestler of the Year, NCAA Region 2 Wrestler of the Year and becoming Lehigh’s first All-American in women’s wrestling.

Jimenez suffered an injury at the U23 Women’s Wrestling World Championship, competing through a fractured shoulder and a torn labrum.

Despite the injury, she had a historic season and set multiple records for the Mountain Hawks, closing out her first varsity season at Lehigh.