Lehigh softball drops non-conference game to Rutgers 20-5

The Rutgers softball team smashed six home runs en route to a 20-5 victory over Lehigh by the mercy rule in a non-conference game on Tuesday afternoon at Leadership Park.

The Scarlet Knights’ (19-21, 3-12 Big Ten) bats popped in the top of the first inning, connecting on three home runs over the left field wall.

In the first at-bat of the game, junior infielder Sam Rohwer hit a solo shot to give Rutgers an immediate 1-0 lead. Following a walk, redshirt-sophomore designated player Stephanie Kraska homered to extend the lead to three. In the ensuing at-bat, sophomore third baseman Addie Osborne then hit a solo homerun of her own.

At the end of the top of the first inning, the Scarlet Knights already held a 4-0 lead.

Rutgers first-year pitcher Brooke Shifflett controlled the game within the circle over 2.2 innings with four strikeouts. Lehigh was led by junior third baseman Holly Lovett, who flashed the leather at third base and logged her first home run of the season.

After a scoreless second inning, both teams generated offense in the third inning.

In the top of the third, Rutgers centerfielder Rachel Millan hit an RBI single up the middle, while Osborne scored to extend the Scarlet Knights lead to 5. During the next at-bat, Millan took off for second base, but was caught in a rundown. Before being tagged out, she stalled enough to allow Osborne to reach home, which made it a 6-0 game.

In the bottom of the frame, Lehigh (20-18, 3-6 Patriot) built momentum after Lovett hit a rocket over the centerfield wall, cutting the deficit to four runs.

Following a pitching change, first-year catcher Lola Fasano hit an RBI single up the middle, cutting the Scarlet Knights’ lead to two runs.

At the start of the fourth inning, Lehigh handed the ball to sophomore pitcher Madison Finnerty, who took control with a 1-2-3 inning. Despite the shutout inning, Lehigh failed to capitalize on the momentum in the bottom of the frame after a double-play took runners off the base paths.

In the fifth inning, the Scarlet Knights began to pull away.

Senior left fielder Mia Mitchell hit a two-RBI triple to center field. Millan then singled to left-center, scoring sophomore outfielder Jayla Fuller, making it a 9-4 ballgame. She later scored on a passed ball, extending the Scarlet Knights’ lead to six.

The Mountain Hawks responded with aggressive baserunning after Lehigh senior infielder Crysta Duenas stole home in the top of the fifth, cutting Rutgers’ lead to 10-5.

Afterwards, the Scarlet Knights — led by three sophomore players — put up a crooked number in the top of the sixth inning, scoring 10 runs to break the game open.

Sophomore first baseman and pitcher Kelsey Hoekstra blasted a grand slam to right center. Sophomore pitcher Dezaria Johnson golfed a low ball over the fence for a two-run home run. Sophomore infielder Riley Hwang then lined an RBI double into the left field gap.

Finally, first-year infielder Etta Garofalo smashed a three-run home run to right field to give the Scarlet Knights a 20-5 advantage.

Lehigh did not score in the bottom of the sixth inning, resulting in a mercy rule loss.

The Mountain Hawks will now hit the road to play DeSales University on Wednesday.