Close Menu
    Subscribe
    Sports

    Lehigh softball drops non-conference game to Rutgers 20-5

    By Updated:4 Mins Read
    First-year pitcher Addison Moorman throws the ball down the middle from the mound. Moorman tallied one walk and one strikeout as Lehigh fell to Rutgers 20-5. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)

    The Rutgers softball team smashed six home runs en route to a 20-5 victory over Lehigh by the mercy rule in a non-conference game on Tuesday afternoon at Leadership Park.

    The Scarlet Knights’ (19-21, 3-12 Big Ten) bats popped in the top of the first inning, connecting on three home runs over the left field wall. 

    In the first at-bat of the game, junior infielder Sam Rohwer hit a solo shot to give Rutgers an immediate 1-0 lead. Following a walk, redshirt-sophomore designated player Stephanie Kraska homered to extend the lead to three. In the ensuing at-bat, sophomore third baseman Addie Osborne then hit a solo homerun of her own. 

    At the end of the top of the first inning, the Scarlet Knights already held a 4-0 lead.

    Rutgers first-year pitcher Brooke Shifflett controlled the game within the circle over 2.2 innings with four strikeouts. Lehigh was led by junior third baseman Holly Lovett, who flashed the leather at third base and logged her first home run of the season.

    Lehigh softball junior third baseman Holly Lovett hits a pitch during the bottom of the second inning in a game against Rutgers University on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at Leadership Park. Lovett hit a two-run home run during the third inning. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)

    After a scoreless second inning, both teams generated offense in the third inning.

    In the top of the third, Rutgers centerfielder Rachel Millan hit an RBI single up the middle, while Osborne scored to extend the Scarlet Knights lead to 5. During the next at-bat, Millan took off for second base, but was caught in a rundown. Before being tagged out, she stalled enough to allow Osborne to reach home, which made it a 6-0 game. 

    In the bottom of the frame, Lehigh (20-18, 3-6 Patriot) built momentum after Lovett hit a rocket over the centerfield wall, cutting the deficit to four runs.

    Following a pitching change, first-year catcher Lola Fasano hit an RBI single up the middle, cutting the Scarlet Knights’ lead to two runs.

    Lehigh softball junior infielder Peyton Sward attempts to beat the throw to first base in a game against Rutgers University of Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at Leadership Park. Lehigh lost 20-5. (Jordan Roth/B&W Staff)

    At the start of the fourth inning, Lehigh handed the ball to sophomore pitcher Madison Finnerty, who took control with a 1-2-3 inning. Despite the shutout inning, Lehigh failed to capitalize on the momentum in the bottom of the frame after a double-play took runners off the base paths.

    In the fifth inning, the Scarlet Knights began to pull away.

    Senior left fielder Mia Mitchell hit a two-RBI triple to center field. Millan then singled to left-center, scoring sophomore outfielder Jayla Fuller, making it a 9-4 ballgame. She later scored on a passed ball, extending the Scarlet Knights’ lead to six.

    Rutgers first-year infielder Rachel Millan swings during the top of the second inning against Lehigh first-year pitcher Addison Moorman in a game on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at Leadership Park. The Scarlet Knights defeated Lehigh 20-5. (Olivia Link/B&W Staff)

    The Mountain Hawks responded with aggressive baserunning after Lehigh senior infielder Crysta Duenas stole home in the top of the fifth, cutting Rutgers’ lead to 10-5. 

    Afterwards, the Scarlet Knights — led by three sophomore players — put up a crooked number in the top of the sixth inning, scoring 10 runs to break the game open.

    Sophomore first baseman and pitcher Kelsey Hoekstra blasted a grand slam to right center. Sophomore pitcher Dezaria Johnson golfed a low ball over the fence for a two-run home run. Sophomore infielder Riley Hwang then lined an RBI double into the left field gap.

    Finally, first-year infielder Etta Garofalo smashed a three-run home run to right field to give the Scarlet Knights a 20-5 advantage. 

    Lehigh did not score in the bottom of the sixth inning, resulting in a mercy rule loss.

    The Mountain Hawks will now hit the road to play DeSales University on Wednesday.

    The Lehigh softball team lines up across the first base line to cheer on Mel Kitchen, coordinator of the Pride Center, as she threw the first pitch of the game in a game on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at Leadership Park. Lehigh fell to Rutgers 20-5. (Jordan Roth/B&W Staff)

    Related Posts

    Comment Policy


    Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.

    The Brown and White also reserves the right to refuse the publication of entirely anonymous comments.

    Leave A Reply