Lehigh Sports announced Tuesday morning that sophomore men’s wrestler Luke Stanich was named EIWA Wrestler of the Year for the 2025-26 season.

Stanich had an overall record of 18-1 in his first official season wrestling at 141 lbs, despite suffering an injury early in the year. He also won gold at the U20 World Championships in August.

He earned his second All-American honor this season after winning an EIWA individual title and advanced to the national semifinals.

Stanich’s only loss came at the NCAA tournament in an overtime bout against the Ohio State University, but he rebounded to finish third in his weight class.

He’s the sixth Lehigh wrestler to earn EIWA Wrestler of the Year honors since 1998. Teammate Owen Trephan won the award last season, marking back-to-back winners for the Mountain Hawks.

Stanich holds a career record of 25-4, which includes an EIWA title and a fifth-place finish at the 2024 NCAA Championships at 125 lbs.

He deferred eligibility during the 2024-25 season, with an unattached record of 12-1 and earning Lehigh’s Deferred Eligibility Wrestler of the Year at the Lewis Dinner.