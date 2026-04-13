Men’s wrestler Ryan Crookham announced via Instagram on Monday evening that he will be transferring to the University of Iowa following four years at Lehigh.
Crookham has two years of eligibility remaining and will fill in at 133 lbs.
He built a 38-3 career with the Mountain Hawks.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
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